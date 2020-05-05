Bar Council Of Delhi & HC Bar Association Seek Approval For Advocates To Travel To Offices

The Bar Council of Delhi and Delhi High Court Bar Association have written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Justice of Delhi High Court respectively, seeking permission to allow advocates residing in the National Capital Region (NCR) to commute to their offices.

Bar Council of Delhi Chairman KC Mittal in his letter to the CM requested permission to be granted to the advocates to travel back and forth to Delhi and the NCR region with the help of their Bar Council IDs as permits. The BCD Chairman revealed that while lawyers were entitled to open their offices, they were being prevented by the border states.

"Since as per your public address dated May 3, 2020, private offices were permitted to be opened with 1/3 rd staff strength. In view thereof, many advocates who have been practising in Delhi but are residing in NCR and are having their offices in different parts of Delhi, are entitled to travel to their Delhi office from place of their residence in NCR and go back, but they are not being permitted, to so travel," BCD Chairman KC Mittal said in his letter.

Similarly, Delhi High Court Bar Association President Mohit Mathur, in his letter to Delhi High Court Chief Justice asked for necessary directions to be issued to the Delhi Police to allow the movement of advocates in the NCR region.

"In view of the difficulties being faced by a large number of advocates practicing in courts at Delhi and so that no prejudice is occasioned to the litigating public, the association would be grateful if necessary directions are graciously issued to the Delhi Police to permit advocates who reside outside the Delhi Border within the National Capital Region like Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Faridabad, etc to freely move into and out of Delhi upon production of valid identity cards," read his letter. "The Delhi Police may also be directed to take up the matter with their counterparts in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana with the alacrity the issue deserves," Mathur added.

