JCECE 2020: Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Exam Form Released On July 8

Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination recently announced that the JCECE 2020 application form has been released. The JCECE 2020 forms that were released are for various undergraduate programs. The JCECE application form was released on the official website from July 8, 2020, i.e. today.

The last date to apply JCECE form 2020 is August 8, 2020. The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (JCECE 2020) is organised every year. The state-level combined entrance exam is conducted for admissions in courses like B.Tech (Agriculture Engineering), B.V.Sc & Animal Husbandry, B.Sc. Agriculture among other degree programmes.

Important dates of JCECE 2020

Online application of JCECE form 2020 start date – July 8, 2020

Online application of JCECE form 2020 last date – August 8, 2020

Date of JCECE 2020 exam – In August 2020

The candidates qualifying in JCECE 2020 will be given admissions in various government-affiliated colleges and educational institutes in Jharkhand. The JCECE 2020 applicants will have to apply through Online mode only. The online submission of forms can be done by accessing the “Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (J.C.E.C.E.) – 2020” link that is available on the homepage of the Board’s official website.

The applicant needs to select the subject group of JCECE exam as per their choice of PCM or PCB or PCMB in the desired courses. For the eligibility of JCECE 2020, a candidate must be a citizen of India. He should also be a permanent or local resident of Jharkhand state.

How to apply for JCECE 2020

There are different stages in the submission of JCECE form 2020. One can follow the steps mentioned to fill the JCECE application form on the official website. See the steps here:

Go to the official website of JCECE 2020, http://jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

Click on the link for new registration

Fill in all the necessary details to register for JCECE 2020

After the completion of registering, you will get credentials for the login process

Login with the credentials and fill all the required details

Upload the scanned images of photograph, signature and thumb impression

Pay the JCECE 2020 application fee

Check all the details again and click on submit

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of JCECE Board to know all the latest updates and news related to the JCECE 2020.