JEE Admit Card 2020: JEE Main Admit Card Release Date Announced

According to National Testing Agency’s official notification, JEE admit card 2020 will be released 15 days prior to the commencement of the JEE Mains 2020 exam. Hence, the candidates can download their JEE Main admit card around the third week of August 2020.

The JEE admit card 2020 will be available for download on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Mains 2020 examination has now been further postponed by the National Testing Agency. The JEE exam date was further moved because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The MHRD ministry received a lot of requests from candidates to postpone the exams as coronavirus cases in India are on the rise.

JEE Main News

NTA in its official notification said: “The dates of downloading of Admit Cards indicating Roll Number and Centre of Examination will be displayed 15 days before the conduct of examination on the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and JEE(Main) (jeemain.nta.nic.in).”

National Testing Agency in its official notice also mentioned that the facility of correction in the candidate particulars in the online application form will be made available from July 4, 2020, to July 15, 2020. The corrections can be done in fields including choice of centre cities. The correction window is operational till 5 PM and the submission fee till 11.50 PM.

See the official notice regarding JEE Admit card 2020 HERE

Once made available, candidates can download their JEE admit card 2020 by logging in with their application number and Security code or Date of Birth. The candidate must carry an original identity proof while attending the JEE Mains 2020 exam in the JEE Main exam centre.

The JEE admit card 2020 consists details like name of the candidate, father's name, date of birth, gender, category, state of eligibility, roll number, paper for which appearing, application number, exam centre name, exam centre address, timing of exam, photograph of candidate, signature of candidate, and candidate's parent signature.

How to download JEE Main admit card

Go to the official website of JEE Mains 2020

Click on the JEE Main Admit Card Download Link on the website

Candidate can choose from two options to download the JEE admit card 2020. Download admit card through application number and password or download admit card through application number and date of birth

After choosing the desired option to enter the required details

After entering the details, JEE admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of it for future use

Candidates are advised to regularly keep checking the official website for all the latest NEET news and JEE main news.