AIIMS INICET Result 2020 Announced; Here’s How To Check Merit List

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday declared the result of Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INICET). This entrance exam was conducted in 129 test cities on November 20, 2020. AIIMS INICET result 2020 can be checked on the official website, aiimsexams.org.

INICET 2020's latest notification on the official website said that the medical graduated who have qualified this exam will be called for counselling and admission process. The admission will be based on the INICET 2020 score, as per merit and eligibility.

Check Check AIIMS INICET results 2020 list here:

INI-CET is a Combined Entrance Test (CET) for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS at Institutes of National Importance (INI) for Medical Education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and all-new AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMERChandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru.

How to check AIIMS INICET result 2020?

Follow these steps to check AIIMS INICET result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website at aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Click on the result tab given on the homepage

Step 3: Check the result notification that reads “Percentile Secured by the Candidates of INI CET courses [MD/ MS/ MCh(6 yrs)/ DM(6 yrs)/ MDS] Jan-2021 Session”

Step 4: Key in your registration id, password

Step 5: Your INICET Result will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Download and take its print out for further reference.

