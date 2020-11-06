NEET Counselling Result 2020: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared Today

NEET counselling round 1 result has been released today at the official website. The MCC that is the Medical Counselling Committee has released the counselling results for Round 1 NEET qualified candidates today. NEET counselling round 1 seat allotment result can be checked from mcc.nic.in. The counselling results are for Round 1 seat allotment under the 15% All India quota, for admission of students into MBBS and BDS courses in various deemed, central universities of India, including AIIMS, JIPMER, and AFMC. Read on to know more details about Round 1 NEET counselling result 2020.

ALSO READ| NEET Counselling 2020: Registration For NEET Counselling Postponed, See New Date Here

NEET counselling result 2020

The NEET online counselling process for Round 1 had started from October 28 and ended on November 2, where the payment and choice filling options were also completed before November 2 itself. The seat allotment processing then went on till November 4th, and the MCC round 1 result is hereby declared today on November 6. Here are the steps to check the NEET Round 1 seat allotment result. During the counselling process, the candidate has to register themselves for the NEET counselling and download the registration slip. After the registration is done, one should pay the application fee.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling

The result link can be seen flashing on the homepage, as well under the Results tab of the homepage. Click on the link.

Add your login credentials

Check the Round 1 NEET counselling seat allotment list

Candidates whose names are listed out in the Round 1 seat allotment list would need to report to the concerned college between November 6 and 12. The Round 2 of NEET counselling is expected to begin from November 18 and will continue till 22. While its counselling result would be declared on November 25.

ALSO READ| UP Govt Will Bear All Expenses Of NEET Topper Akansha Singh's Graduation Studies: CM Adityanath

NEET counselling news and updates

MCC conducts the central counselling for MBBS and BDS seats in a total of 15% of seats across India. State-wise counselling sessions are held for the remaining seats. Seats to medical and dental seats in India will be granted after the NEET counselling 2020 process is completed. This year, the admission to JIPMER and AIIMS will also be given based on NEET counselling.

Recently the Andhra Pradesh government had released the UG rank lists for the NEET UG 2020 exam. Dr NTR University of Health Sciences on October 31 released the list of candidates from Andhra Pradesh who had secured 113 and more marks in the NEET UG 2020 exam. The list is available online at http://ntruhs.ap.nic.in/. However, the authorities would later release the final merit list after verification of certificates.

ALSO READ| NEET 2020: Telangana Opens Online Applications For Admission In UG Medical, Dental Courses

ALSO READ| NEET 2020: Andhra Pradesh Releases UG Rank Lists; Here’s Direct Link