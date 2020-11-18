Former Defence Minister AK Antony Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Admitted To AIIMS Delhi

Former Union Defence Ministry AK Antony has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, his son Anil Antony said on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Anil Antony informed that his father AK Antony and mother Elizabeth Antony have contracted the virus and have been admitted at the AIIMS in Delhi. He added that their condition is stable.

My dad Mr. AK Antony and mom Mrs. Elizabeth Antony, both of them have tested positive for COVID19 and have been admitted at AIIMS, Delhi. Their conditions are stable. Do keep us in your thoughts and prayers. — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) November 18, 2020

AK Antony served as the Union Defence Minister in the UPA-1 regime under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. After completion of his first term, he continued as the Defence Minister in second UPA regime as well, making him the longest-serving Defence Minister in India. The 79-year-old Congress leader has also been the Chief Minister of Kerala thrice and currently serves as an MP in the Rajya Sabha from Kerala.

Recently, veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel had also contracted the virus. On November 15. Patel's family issued a statement informing that he had been admitted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital for further treatment. "His condition is stable and he continues to be under medical observation. We request you to pray for his speedy recovery," the statement read.

Numerous other members of the political fraternity including Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadmavis were also diagnosed with it and have recovered.

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 89-lakh mark

India witnessed a slight increase in its daily coronavirus cases count as 38,617 new infections were confirmed in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The country had recorded 29,164 new infections on Tuesday. With the confirmation of over 38,000 fresh cases, India's overall coronavirus cases surged to 89,12,908.

Whereas the death toll climbed to 1,30,993 after 474 new deaths were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours. The active cases continue to decline and there are only 4,46,805 cases at present. The number of recoveries reached 83,35,109 with 44,739 new discharges in the last 24 hours. This is the eleventh consecutive day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.