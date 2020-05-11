Allahabad University News And Latest Updates To Know During Coronavirus Lockdown

With the coronavirus pandemic taking a toll on the universities across the country, Allahabad University as well is equally under distress. Even though the city of Prayagraj where Allahabad University is located has only 18 reported cases and one death, the authorities have ordered a full lockdown in the city following the centre’s orders. Allahabad University, however, has kept up with the UGC guidelines and has given out new dates for its admission process, the examination schedules and marking of the students. Read on to know about Allahabad University’s exams, important dates, latest updates and other details as per the notifications provided in the website.

Allahabad University admissions have started

Recent notice on the official website of Allahabad University suggests that the forms for the admissions have started. You can head to the website and start sending in the applications at the earliest. The last dates for the form filling of the following courses have not been announced. It will be only after the state’s pending decision on government advisory. For admissions into the courses, the entrance test is mandatory, the dates of which are yet to be announced.

INSTITUTE OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES (UG & PG COURSES)

LL.B(Hons.)/ B.A LL.B(Hons.)

UGAT

PGAT(PGAT-I/PGAT-II including LLM, BEd, MEd, MBA etc.)

Allahabad University online workshops and more

Allahabad University had organised a seven-day workshop. The notification read, “We are pleased to inform you that after the successful completion of the first phase of online Webinar series the Department of Physical Education, the University of Allahabad and Department of Physical Education and Sports, Hindu College Moradabad in joint collaboration organizing 2nd phase of 7 days Webinar for the students during this lockdown period when existing Covid-19 pandemic have disrupted the face-to-face mode of teaching-learning. This series of 7 days online Webinar is designed to ensure smooth teaching-learning and to provide a platform for students to interact with various experts in the field of Physical Education and Sports. We are sure that variety of interactions during the webinar will enhance Physical, Psychological and Spiritual status and well-being of students, faculties and staff to cope up with the current scenario of lockdown due to spread of COVID-19. The second phase of this webinar will start sharp at 03:00 PM daily from May 5 to May 11, 2020."

Allahabad University now Prayagraj University?

After a proposal of change of name by the administration of Allahabad University to Prayagraj was motioned, the teachers have opposed the decision. The Allahabad University Teachers Association and the Allahabad University Constituent College Teachers Association have urged to appoint a new vice-chancellor instead, before getting into changing the name of the university. The professors believe that should not be a top priority, as per reports.

Students pursuing PhD will get an extension on application

Students who are studying under the research courses like PhD or doctorate courses need not worry during the COVID-19 situation. They can apply for an extension with their Department HOD. Furthermore, Law and professional degree takers at Allahabad University will have to appear for examinations after July 15, 2020, depending upon the coronavirus situation in the city.