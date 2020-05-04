Allahabad HC To Resume Functioning From May 8 At Prayagraj & Lucknow In Two Shifts

In a big development on Monday, it was announced that the Allahabad High Court shall resume functioning from May 8 onwards both at Prayagraj and Lucknow. The Administrative Committee also resolved that the courts would operate in two shifts having different sessions for civil as well as criminal matters. The timing for each session will be from 10.30 am to 12.30 am and from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm. Social distancing measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 shall be followed while making the courts operational.

Maintaining that there was no need to file any urgency petition, the Registrar General of the Allahabad HC stated that fresh matters may be filed manually or via electronic mode. According to him, the Chief Justice will settle the necessary modalities for the smooth functioning of the system. This arrangement will prevail until further orders.

Read: Two Judges Embark On 2,000 Km Road-trips Each To Take Charge As High Court Chief Justices

Read: Rajasthan High Court Adjourns Matter After Lawyer Appears In 'Baniyan' For Videoconference

Subordinate courts to remain closed

Earlier in the day, the Registrar General of the Allahabad HC wrote to all the District judges intimating them that all the subordinate courts in the state including the Commercial Courts, Motor Accident Claim Tribunals, and Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Authorities shall remain shut until further orders. The District judges have been directed to ensure strict compliance of this order. This was done in the wake of the UP Additional Chief Secretary requesting the HC to open the subordinate courts only after the end of the nationwide lockdown.

Read: New Chief Justices Appointed For Bombay, Meghalaya And Orissa High Courts; Details Here

Extension of lockdown

The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 17. The new guidelines for the post-May 3 lockdown period grant more relaxations for Red zones, Orange zones, and Green zones. Educational institutions, hospitality services, malls, gyms, shopping malls, religious places of worship, gatherings, etc. shall remain prohibited in all the zones.

The movement of individuals for all non-essential activities between 7 pm and 7 am will not be allowed. Also, persons above the age of 65, persons having comorbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 have been directed to stay at home. The UP government has decided to fully implement the new lockdown guidelines issued by the Centre. Currently, there are 42,533 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 2645 are from UP.

Uttar Pradesh will fully implement the guidelines of Central government regarding extension of #lockdown for two weeks: Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi pic.twitter.com/991NR6a9kp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 3, 2020

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Lockdown 3.0 Begins With Tally At 42533; Most Restrictions Eased

(Image credits: PTI)