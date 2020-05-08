Allahabad University News: Entrance Exam, Admission Form And Result Details

Allahabad University was established in 1887 in the Allahabad city of Uttar Pradesh. The public central university constitutes eleven colleges. During its earlier years, Allahabad University was also called Oxford of the East. It offers various UG, PG and Diploma programmes. Candidates, who are interested in taking admission here, should clear the Allahabad University entrance exam. We have mentioned everything the students need to go through for details regarding the Allahabad University admission process.

With the University Grants Commission (UGC) directives, Allahabad University has decided to conduct year ending exam of undergraduate courses from July 1, 2020, and for postgraduate courses from July 16, 2020. Moreover, it has also decided to begin the admission process for the next academic session from May 10, 2020. For PhD students who have submitted their thesis, the viva voce take place online. Recently, during a meeting of the examination committee that was held on Monday, the decision for resuming the exams for UG courses took place. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the UG exams were interrupted and they will be held be from July 1, 2020.

For UGAT

Registration will start in May 2020.

Registration will end in May 2020.

Admit card release one week before the Allahabad University admission test.

UGAT exam will take place in the last week of May 2020.

Allahabad University will declare results in third week of June 2020.

Allahabad University admission will commence from second week of July 2020.

For PGAT

The application will start in May 2020.

Registration will end in May 2020.

Admit card release one week before the Allahabad University admission test.

PGAT exam will take place in first week of June 2020.

Allahabad University will declare results in first week of July 2020.

Allahabad University admission will commence from last week of July or first week of August 2020.

Allahabad University entrance exam

Here are details regarding the Allahabad University entrance exam

Allahabad University form will release online in May 2020.

Interested candidates can fill the form on the official website of the University.

Candidates who are interested in taking admissions can fill the Allahabad University form.

Also read: Man City's Record Signing Rodri Working Hard Studying As He Prepares For Business Exam

Also read: Manipur University Exam Result: Check If You Passed Your 2019 Examinations

How to fill the Allahabad University form online?

Here are the steps to fill the Allahabad University form

Visit the Allahabad University official website and find out the application form 2020 tab

Carefully fill the form by adding all the required details including email address, phone number, general details, among others.

After filling the form and adding the candidate's signature, one needs to submit their documents and pay fees for the course they are applying for.

Now, one can print the form for further use.

Also read: Punjab University Exams Updates, News And Other Details To Know

Also read: Goa University News: New Academic Sessions, Exam Dates And Other Updates