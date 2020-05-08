Allahabad University News: Entrance Exam, Admission Form And Result Details

Quick links:
Allahabad University was established in 1887 in the Allahabad city of Uttar Pradesh. The public central university constitutes eleven colleges. During its earlier years, Allahabad University was also called Oxford of the East. It offers various UG, PG and Diploma programmes. Candidates, who are interested in taking admission here, should clear the Allahabad University entrance exam. We have mentioned everything the students need to go through for details regarding the Allahabad University admission process.
With the University Grants Commission (UGC) directives, Allahabad University has decided to conduct year ending exam of undergraduate courses from July 1, 2020, and for postgraduate courses from July 16, 2020. Moreover, it has also decided to begin the admission process for the next academic session from May 10, 2020. For PhD students who have submitted their thesis, the viva voce take place online. Recently, during a meeting of the examination committee that was held on Monday, the decision for resuming the exams for UG courses took place. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the UG exams were interrupted and they will be held be from July 1, 2020.
Here are details regarding the Allahabad University entrance exam
Here are the steps to fill the Allahabad University form
