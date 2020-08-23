Amit Malviya Slams Cong Students' Wings For 'preying On Anxieties Of JEE, NEET Aspirants'

BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday slammed the political students' wings for opposing the JEE-NEET examinations even after the Central government has addressed all the issues concerning Coronavirus outbreak.

Shortly after the National Testing Agency announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on September 13, several students' groups opposed the move and demanded cancellation of the exams.

In a series of tweet, Amit Malviya detailed the steps taken by the NTA to ensure the safety of students while conducting entrance exams. However, many student activists from AISA, NSUI and SFI have carried out protests, hunger strikes against JEE-NEET exams.

Why are students on One day Hunger strike doing #SATYAGRAH_AgainstExamsInCovid ?



Because there is lockdown & no public transport



Because Modi govt is playing with lives of students by holding exams in Pandemic.



Agree?#cancelfinalyearexams #cancelcompartmentexams pic.twitter.com/qa9VcPDawH — AISA (@AISA_tweets) August 23, 2020

Slams Congress students' wings

The BJP leader accused the Congress of using students as ‘cannon fodder’ for politics. He stated that the party was preying on the anxieties of JEE-NEET aspirants by carrying out protests.

The Congress-Left is using students as cannon fodder for their politics. Recent example is preying on the anxieties of JEE-NEET aspirants.

After the @DG_NTA put out details of the steps taken by the government, they have dumped the students in hurry and turned brazenly political. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 22, 2020

“Out of the total 8,58,273 candidates for JEE (Main), 6,49,223 have downloaded their admit cards and 99.07% candidates have been given the first choice of their preference. So far, only 120 candidates have requested for a change in centre cities allotted to them," Amit Malviya tweeted.

“NEET (UG) candidates have the option to change their centre cities five times and about 95,000 candidates have availed the same. Out of total 15,97,433 candidates, 99.87% were given the first choice of their preferences of the city. Elaborate arrangements to sanitise centres for both exams have also been made,” he added.

SC in its order had stated, “We find that there is absolutely no justification in the prayer made for postponement of the examination in question relating to NEET UG as well as JEE... Career of students cannot be put on peril for long and full academic year cannot be wasted.” — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 22, 2020

After the Supreme Court dismissed the plea to postpone NEET exam, the Centre confirmed that the exam will be held on September 13 as scheduled. Meanwhile, the JEE (Main) too will be held from September 1 to 6. Union Education Secy Amit Khare had stated that 'the Supreme Court had given a very clear order'. Check out the order:

