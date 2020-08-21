Centre Confirms NEET Exam To Be Held On September 13; Admit Cards To Be Distributed Soon

After the Supreme Court dismissed plea to postpone the NEET exam, the Centre has confirmed that the exam will be held on September 13, as scheduled. Meanwhile, the JEE (Main) too will be held from 1st September to 6th September 2020. Union Education Secy Amit Khare stated that 'the Supreme Court had given a very clear order'.

Centre confirms 'no postponing NEET exam'

The Supreme Court's order stated, “We find that there is absolutely no justification in the prayer made for postponement of the examination in question relating to NEET UG-2020 as well as JEE (Main) April 2020. In our opinion, though there is a pandemic situation, ultimately life has to go and the career of the students cannot be put on peril for the long and full academic year cannot be wasted.” The Centre has quoted this order and has made arrangements for the upcoming exams.

Centre's arrangement for NEET and JEE (Main)

Preparing for the JEE (Main), the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards which are scheduled for 1st September to 6th September 2020. Till date, out of a total of 8,58,273 candidates, 6,49,223 candidates have downloaded their admit cards. Out of the total candidates, 99.07% of candidates have been given the first choice of their preference and only 120 candidates have requested for a change in centre cities allotted to them, stated Centre.

Moreover, NTA had provided the option to candidates of JEE (Main) to change their centre cities five times, and 63931 candidates availed the same. Similarly, NTA provided the same option for NEET (UG) candidates - about 95,000 candidates availed the same, stated Centre. Out of the total of 15,97,433 candidates, 99.87 % of candidates were given the first city prefered. The Admit Cards for the NEET exam will be released shortly and the exam will be held on 13 September 2020.

Plea seeking postponement

The plea sought the postponement of the NEET and JEE Main exams and urged to conduct it at a later date when the COVID pandemic issues subside in the country. Another plea had sought the NTA authorities to increase the number of examination centres in the country as well, to fulfil with the social distancing guidelines. Several politicians - Tej Pratap, Subramanian Swamy and several state governments have asked the Centre to postpone the exams.

