Andhra Pradesh BIE Intermediate Dates Announced For First, Second Year Exams

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the datesheet for its first and second year examinations 2021. The intermediate theory exams will be conducted between May 5 and 23 from 9 am to 12 noon.

Practical Exams:

Andhra Pradesh Board will conduct the practical exams from March 31 to April 24 for general intermediate courses. The examination for Ethics and Human Values Examination will be held on March 24 from 10 am to 1 pm. The Environmental Education Examination will be conducted on March 27, 2021. The time table for vocational courses exams will be issued separately.

Check Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Schedule here - https://bie.ap.gov.in/Uploads/BieAlerts/ilovepdf_merged_(3).pdf

Read - UGC-NET December 2020 Cycle Exam To Be Held In May 2021, Check Schedule Here

Read - CBSE Datesheet 2021 For Class 10th, 12th Board Exams To Be Released Today

Improvement Exam:

As the supplementary exams were not conducted in 2020 due to Coronavirus pandemic , all students who have passed first year exams can improve their performance in IPE March 2021 exam.

Students who have completed the second year exam can improve their performance within two years. They have to appear fir all second year or first year or both years papers including practicals.

The regular students who have completed second year and we're awarded pass marks in failed subjects can improve their performance in those subjects only.

Read - DU Reopening: Teachers 'struggle' To Find Adequate Facilities On Day 1; Blame 'mindless Order'

Read - Odisha Schools To Reopen For Classes 9, 11 From Feb 8