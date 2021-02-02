UGC-NET December 2020 Cycle Exam To Be Held In May 2021, Check Schedule Here

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday announced that UGC-NET December 2020 cycle of exam will be held in May 2021. The December cycle of the exam was delayed due to Coronavirus pandemic. National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC-NET between May 2 and 17, 2021.

UGC-NET exam cycle

The UGC- NET online application process will begin from February 2 and the last date to register is March 2, 2021. Candidates can pay the application fee till March 3. The examination Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for an assistant professor will be held on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17.

"National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) will conduct next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship & eligibility for Assistant Professor on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 & 17 May 2021. Read circular attached for more info! Good luck to all participants," reads the education minister's tweet.

The information bulleting will soon be uploaded on the official website- nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

READ: CBSE Datesheet 2021 For Class 10th, 12th Board Exams To Be Released Today

READ: Visva Bharati Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 106 Vacancies, Check Details Here

NTA had to postpone the UGC-NET June 2020 cycle of the exam due to Coronavirus related lockdown. It was later conducted from September 24 to November 13 and the result was declared in the month of December 2020. NTA conducts UGC-NET exam twice every year, in the months of June and December.

READ: GATE 2021 Exam To Commence From February 6; Check The Exam Guidelines

READ: UPSC Geo-Scientist Prelims 2021 Admit Card Released, Here's How To Download