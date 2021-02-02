CBSE Datesheet 2021 For Class 10th, 12th Board Exams To Be Released Today

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will on Tuesday release the datesheets for class 10th and 12th board examinations. The announcement will be made on the official Twitter handles of CBSE and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. After the CBSE datesheet 2021 is released, it will also be uploaded on the official website of the board- cbse.nic.in.

Earlier, the education minister had announced that CBSE 10th, 12th board exams will begin from May 4 and the results will be declared by July 15. Practical examination will commence from March 1. The exams will be held following strict guidelines and SOPs to prevent the students and staff from getting infected.

CBSE Board exam has been delayed this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Every year, the CBSE board exams are held in the month of February. However, this year it has been delayed for three months, considering the delay in commencement of the academic year and the difficulties faced by students and teachers to complete the syllabus. CBSE has also reduced 30% of its syllabus.

Read - CBSE Datesheet For 10th, 12th Board Exams 2021 To Be Released On Feb 2

Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Schedule To Be Announced On February 2

How to check CBSE Datesheet 2021:

Visit the official website- cbse.nic.in

Go to the 'New Website' tab

The new website of CBSE will open

Under the 'Latest@ CBSE' section, click on the link that will be given for CBSE datesheet 2021

Choose your class i.e., 10th or 12th.

A PDF file will open

Check and download the datesheet

Read - LSAT Exam 2021: Law School Admission Test Postponed To Avoid Clash With CBSE Board Exams

Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Boards 2021 Exam Dates Announced, Check The Dates Here

