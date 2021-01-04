AP EAMCET Allotment Result 2020 Is Announced; See The Steps To Check Seat Allotment

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has recently announced the AP EAMCET seat allotment result a day ago. The results were announced on January 3rd, 2021 on the official website of AP EAMCET at apeamcet.nic.in. Read on to know more about AP EAMCET seat allotment 2020 dates.

AP EAMCET counselling dates

Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at https://apeamcet.nic.in

Click on the candidate's login

Add all the relevant details like your roll number, Hall ticket number, captcha and password or date of birth

The AP EAMCET 2020 will then be displayed on the screen.

Find your name by using the Control F function. Take a screenshot of the same for future reference.

Candidates can even choose the college wise seat allotment results which could be seen highlighted on the homepage. Select the respective college and check the seat allotment results for the same.

AP EAMCET 2020 result was declared on October 10. In the engineering paper, 84.78% of students have qualified while in the agriculture paper, 91.77% of students qualified. The qualifying percentage in the AP EAMCET 2020 has increased as compared to last year. The AP EAMCET ranks are assigned on the basis of the combined score. 75% of the weightage is given to the marks obtained in the AP EAMCET 2020 while 25% weightage is given to the marks secured in the relevant group subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry of 10+2 examination. The EAMCET result 2020 was announced after the September examinations were held following strict social distancing norms. The candidates were asked to write the paper maintaining 6 feet distance, wearing masks. The candidates were only being admitted into the examination centre after the hall tickets were being checked. There were several sanitizing points for the students on the AP EAMCET exam date. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada then released the AP EAMCET rank card today on October 14, 2020. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the AP EAMCET 2020 at sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet regularly to stay updated about all the latest news related to the EAMCET.

