JoSAA Counselling 2020 Seat Allotment Is Complete; Admissions To Start Today

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority aka JoSAA has released the sixth and final seat allotment result. The admission process will now begin from today i.e. November 9. Candidates can visit the official website to check the JoSAA sixth allotment result on josaa.nic.in. Here are the steps to check JoSAA Round 6 seat allotment list. Candidates who intend to take admission in their allotted college would have to undergo document verification physically at the college, while others who have not been allotted a seat can do the document verification online. Students who accept their allotted seat can pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs 35,000, while for reserved category candidates, the seat acceptance fee is Rs 15,000. Read on to know more about the JoSAA Round 6 seat allotment and the admission process that will start today.

ALSO READ| JoSAA Counselling 2020: JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allotment List Declared Now!

How to check JoSAA Round 6 seat allotment?

Earlier the JoSAA counselling seat allotment for 1st round was released on October 17, 2020, while the last allotment list was released on November 7. Read ahead to check the complete schedule after the release of JoSAA counselling 2020 seat allotment result for Round 6.

A candidate must first visit the official website at josaa.nic.in

On the website’s homepage, the candidate will be able to find an activated link that reads, ‘view seat allotment result of round-6’.

The students must then enter their admit card number and other login credentials to access the JoSAA counselling result for Round 6.

Once the student clicks on submit, JoSAA sixth allotment result 2020 will be uploaded on the screen

The candidate is advised to download it and also take out a print for future reference.

Here is the complete schedule of the upcoming JoSAA counselling seat allotment for 2020.

Image credits: JoSAA official website

ALSO READ| AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET Exam Results Have Been Declared Now; Exam Was Conducted On October 1

The JoSAA 2020 is set up by the MHRD to regulate the joint seat allocation to 110 institutes of the country, which includes the 23 IITs, 31 NITs as well as other prestigious colleges as well. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority or JoSAA has currently completed the counselling procedure for students aiming to attain admissions in engineering colleges, with the admissions starting from November 9. JoSAA counselling is based on the performance of the candidate in JEE Main 2020 as well as JEE Advanced 2020.

ALSO READ| UPSEE Counselling 2020: Here Are Seat Allotment, Choice Locking & Registration Details

ALSO READ| NEET Counselling Result 2020: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared Today