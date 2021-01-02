Rajasthan RSOS 12th Result Has Been Announced! See Steps To Check Results

The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has recently declared the result for the class 12 exam. Students can now check their results through the website of RSOS at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. The results were released a few days ago on the official website as announced by the state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra. The Rajasthan State Open School's practical examination was recently conducted from October 18 to November 21, 2020. Read on to know more details about Rajasthan RSOS 12th result and see the steps to follow to download the Class 12 results from the official website.

Rajasthan RSOS 12th result

The Rajasthan open school exam was conducted in the month of March and May in 2020. The candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results by following these steps as mentioned under. RSOS 12th result 2020 was released yesterday on the official website, while the department of education, Rajasthan had tweeted about the same from his official Twitter handle. In his tweet, he had mentioned about the time and location where the state education minister Govind Dotasra would announce the results.

Visit the official website of RSOS at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

This would redirect you to a new page

Enter the roll number of the candidate and then click on the submit button.

Class 12th open result 2020 will appear on the screen

Download and take a print-out of RSOS result 2020 for your future reference.

Meanwhile, the results for the class 10 exam which was conducted for open school students are not released as of now, the results for the same are expected in a few days.

The Rajasthan State Open School, aka RSOS is a branch of BSER which refers to Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan. The board is located at Jaipur. RSOS was established in 2005 to facilitate education in the state. The RSOS is a formal recognition for out of school learning resources. Students who are of minimum 14 or 15 years of age can register themselves for the 10th and the 12th exams respectively. The registration for the various courses under RSOS could be done from 441 reference centres spread across the Rajasthan state.

