AP ECET Result 2021 Declared: Here's Direct Link To Download

AP ECET Result 2021: On behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur has declared the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET Results 2021, and AP ECET Result 2021 on October 1, 2021. Candidates can check and download their results from the official websites-sche.ap.gov.in and mambad.co.

Every year, thousands of students take part in the AP ECET Exam to take admission to undergraduate engineering, or BTech, courses across the state's technical institutes. This year, a total of 32,318 students appeared in the entrance exam, out of which 29,904 students qualified for the exam. Candidates who pass the AP ECET 2021 Exam will be eligible for the counselling round, which will be followed by admission to state-level institutes.

AP ECET 2021 result download: Follow these steps

To check AP ECET Result 2021, a candidate needs to visit the official website of APSCHE-- sche.ap.gov.

Now on the home page, click on the designated result link.

Fill in the login details such as registration numbers and hall ticket numbers.

Submit and access the AP ECET results for 2021.

More information: Criteria for passing

To qualify for the APECET 2021 exam, obtaining 25% of the aggregate marks in 4 subjects is compulsory, i.e., scoring 50 marks out of 200 marks. While there is no minimum qualifying mark for SC/ST candidates to pass the examination. The AP ECET Results 2021 has been prepared on the basis of the Final Answer Key of the exam.

Image: Shutterstock