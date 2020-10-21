AP Inter Admission To Begin Online On October 21, Check Press Release On Bie.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Admission 2020 will be conducted online this year due to the pandemic. In an official press release, on the Andhra government’s official website, on October 2020, it was revealed that the AP inter admissions process will commence from October 21. In lieu of conducting admission at various centres, this year in the wake of the pandemic and lockdown, the admission will be entirely online. Candidates can visit bie.ap.gov.in for getting admission into all the two-year intermediate courses in general and vocational streams, the notification suggested.

Source: Board of Education Andhra Pradesh (Official website)

AP Inter admissions 2020

In the October 20 press release on the Board of Education’s official website, it was stated that the last date to apply for the admission round is till October 29, 2020. Hence, students this year can apply for further education by remaining safe in the comfort of their homes amidst the pandemic. In addition to this, the AP Inter admissions 2020, does not require any academic certificates.

According to the press release, the Board has decided to conduct the online admission through their e-admissions portal. However, if a student is unable to fill the AP Inter admissions form online, they can visit the nearest Grama Sachivalayam or Ward Sachivalayam for registration. The Board has made sure, that students are facilitated and safe whilst the admission is still ongoing. Students must also make a note that each student will be allowed to choose a minimum of five choices or options while filling the online form.

AP Inter Registration 2020

Documents required for AP Inter admissions 2020

The press release further stated that in order to apply for the Intermediate courses, a candidate only needs to possess a Class 10 hall ticket number and their parent’s income certificate numbers. It also mentions that the registration and processing fee will be Rs 200 for OC and BC category. Candidates from SC and ST category only need to pay Rs 100. If parents and students have further queries related to the AP Inter admissions 2020 they have been provided with a toll-free number (1800 274 9868) in the official notice.

About Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh

A report on the Board's official website reveals that the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) was 1971 and was located in Hyderabad. The board is now situated in Vijayawada after state's reorganization in 2014. The BIE offers two-year courses in 85 streams and offers both General and Vocational courses.

Image Source: Shutterstock