In NEET 2020 Result, A Topper Declared As Having Failed By NTA In First Marksheet?

The NEET 2020 result was declared recently by the National Testing Agency, NTA, on October 16, 2020. In a dramatic turn of events and what has caused a major embarrassment for the NTA, a candidate who topped the NTA 2020 was declared as having failed. The candidate named Mridul Rawat was declared as failed in the first mark sheet. Mridul Rawat then turned out to be the All India Topper in the SST category. Here is everything you need to know about the 'NEET topper failed' news.

NEET topper failed - news not true

Mridul Rawat is a resident of Gangapur town of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan. The 17-year-old found that he has scored 329 marks out of 720. After seeing the marks, Mridul rechecked his responses with the answer sheet. It turned out that Mridul Rawat has actually scored 650 out of 720 marks in the NEET result 2020 which were declared on October 16, 2020. After getting to know that he has scored 329 marks out of 720, Mridul Rawat rechecked his result with the OMR sheet and NEET 2020 answer key which cleared things for him. According to Mridul, his All India Rank is 3577 in General Category.

Even after the rechecking of his NEET result 2020, it was found that there is another mistake in the second mark sheet issued to Mridul Rawat by National Testing Agency, NTA. In the revised mark sheet, the total number of marks shows 650 but in words, it is mentioned as three hundred twenty-nine. Mridul Rawat has also put out his query on Twitter. In his tweet, he tagged Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and shared images of his mark sheet. His tweet read as, “Respected sir, I was appeared in neet 2020 according to OMR and answer key provided by NTA I scored 650 marks but my result shows only 329 on 16/10/20. I raised the issue in front of neet so my updated scorecard seems correct but it is not yet reflected on NTA website @DrRPNishank” Here is a look at Mridul Rawat’s Twitter.

Respected sir, i was appeared in neet 2020 according to OMR and answer key provided by NTA i scored 650 marks but my result shows only 329 on 16/10/20. I raised issue in front of neet so my updated scorecard seems correct but it is not yet reflected on NTA website @DrRPNishank pic.twitter.com/Gsp6RP3Ss9 — Mridul Rawat (@m_spiron) October 19, 2020

NEET 2020 topper news

The NEET 2020 result was declared on the official websites last week. For the first time, two candidates have scored full marks in the NEET 2020 exam. Soyeb Aftab and Akanksha Singh have scored 720 out of 720 marks. The NEET 2020 was held on September 13 and October 14, 2020.

Image Credits: @m_spiron Twitter