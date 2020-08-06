AP To Facilitate 1-month Mandatory Apprenticeship To All Degree Students In Govt Colleges

The Andhra Pradesh government is gearing up to reopen colleges from October 15. In a review meeting held at the Tadepalli camp office, chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy framed a set of guidelines and sought views from officials of the higher education department. Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions had been closed since March to curb the spread of COVID-19.

READ | Withdraw 3-capital Decision Or Face Elections: Naidu's 48-hr Ultimatum To Jagan's AP Govt

Here are the key takeaways from the meeting held on Thursday:



- The chief minister has directed officials to focus on increasing the gross enrollment ratio to 90 per cent

- Jagan has given a green signal for the recruitment of assistant professors in universities across the state.

- Moving forward with the decision taken on honours degree, every student taking up a 3-year degree or 4-year degree courses should enroll in a ten-month apprenticeship. In addition to this, the chief minister has instructed officials to set up employment and skill development courses for students after the completion of their apprenticeship.

- Both should pursue conventional degree courses which include BA, B.COM, and B.SC.

- The student should decide over choosing a general degree or an honours degree during the time of admission.

- B.Tech students, on the other hand, will receive an honours degree too. If the student completes 20 additional credits in 4 years, they will receive B.Tech honours in that discipline.

- Alternatively, if a student pursuing a B.Tech degree acquires 20 additional credits in any of the other course, he or she will receive a minor degree. For example, A B.Tech Mechanical student acquiring 20 additional credits in CSE or 20 credits in ECE - he or she will receive a B.Tech degree in the basic domain and a minor degree in the additional course.

- Jagan has instructed officials that strict action should be taken on colleges committing irregularities.

- The chief minister has also given a green signal for setting up universities in Vizianagaram and Prakasham districts.

- A nod has also been given to establish a tribal college in Kurupam village in Vizianagaram district.

READ | AP Colleges To Reopen On October 15, Confirms Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

YS Jagan also told officials that the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in higher education should go up drastically with the state providing fees reimbursement and Vasati Devena incentives while the colleges are scheduled to reopen on October 15. "The education system should be changed and a good curriculum should have better value. Previously no government has focused on higher education and officials have to put in best efforts," Jagan said adding that stringent action should be taken against colleges flouting norms.