Withdraw 3-capital Decision Or Face Elections: Naidu's 48-hr Ultimatum To Jagan's AP Govt

TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday gave an ultimatum of 48 hours to Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to withdraw his decision to have three capitals in the state. He said that if Jagan doesn't withdraw, he should dissolve the State Legislative Assembly and seek a fresh public mandate on his decision to trifurcate the capital.

Naidu reminded Jagan that he and his YSR party leaders had promised the people of Andhra Pradesh in the 2019 election campaign that Amaravati would continue to be the only capital city and that it would be fully developed.

"After making that promise, the CM has no right to shift Amaravati as the capital without the approval of all the 5 crore people of the state," Naidu said.

The TDP chief dared the AP Chief Minister to seek a fresh mandate if he had the courage and if he was fully confident of having total approval of the people for his 3-capitals plan.

"If the people vote for and bring the YSRCP back to power in the re-election, then the TDP will humbly accept their mandate and it will not raise its dissenting voice again against the decision. If the CM does not come out with a proper response, the TDP along with the other opposition parties will intensify their agitation not just through legal battles but also name the CM as a culprit in the people's court," Naidu warned.

He recalled how the YSRCP's 2019 election manifesto committee chairman Ummareddy Venkateswarlu repeatedly assured the people at that time that their party would continue Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh and how it would be developed into a well-equipped, good city.

"Incidentally, Ummareddy hails from Guntur district where Amaravati is located. YSRCP Mylavaram MLA Vasanta Krishna Prasad went to the extent of taking a vow that he would resign if Amaravati was discontinued as permanent capital. Krishna Prasad hails from Krishna district which is close to Amaravati capital," he added.

Stating that Amaravati was selected duly abiding by the AP Reorganisation Act 2014, Naidu pointed out that no government would have a right to destroy this as it would only kick up greater problems that would crush the prospects of future generations of people in Andhra Pradesh.

Recalls Congress' failure in AP

"The YSRCP government was going forward to kill Amaravati capital much against the will of the people in just the same way the then Congress government approved the bifurcation bill by shutting down TVs and closing the doors of the Parliament. Eventually, people in Andhra Pradesh had taught a bitter lesson to the Congress party. Even now, shifting of capital is being taken up much against the opinion of the people. If CM Jagan is thinking he has public support, he could as well get a proper mandate for the same by going in for election," Naidu dared.

Naidu asked Jagan to realise at least now that it was a foolish decision to go against the people's aspirations. "Questions are being asked whether any sane person will opt to take a poverty-ridden South Africa (which has three capitals) as a role model. Moreover, it will not be easy to reverse various decisions taken by the government as part of developing Amaravati Capital already. Agreements were reached with thousands of farmers by the government-formed Capital Region Development Authority. This will amount to a breach of trust if their agreements are violated," he added.

