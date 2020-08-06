AP Colleges To Reopen On October 15, Confirms Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, a lockdown was imposed in India in the latter half of March 2020. Ever since, schools colleges and educational institutes have been closed down all over India. A lot of schools and colleges have started online classes for students. The COVID-19 cases in India are still continuously rising. Amidst all this, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced a crucial decision on social media regarding AP colleges in a recent meeting. After a big gap of several months, Andhra Pradesh colleges will reopen on October 15, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the decision of AP colleges by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

AP Colleges reopen on October 15, 2020

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made this important decision on when the AP colleges reopen. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently held a review meeting with higher officials on the higher education policy of Andhra Pradesh. During this meeting, he has taken several big decisions regarding the AP colleges higher education.

Certain key decisions were taken by Hon'ble CM @ysjagan in the review meeting on Higher Education, today. All efforts are being directed to increase GER to 90%. New universities will soon be established in Vizianagaram & Prakasam districts. Colleges to reopen from 15th October. pic.twitter.com/nmgY1XNWIK — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) August 6, 2020

As per a report by Yo Vizag, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also given the nod for the recruitment of assistant professors in various universities. The CM also mentioned that a set of examinations like the Common Entrance Test (CET) would be conducted in September. The exact dates of the examinations have not yet announced. As per the plan of Andhra Pradesh government, the students can take admissions in AP colleges once these exams are over. The students can then start their new academic year from October 15, 2020.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on AP colleges and higher education in the state

In the meeting held regarding the AP colleges and higher education in the state, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has set the goal for Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) and has directed that it should be increased to 90 per cent. He also mentioned that all students should compulsorily undergo apprenticeship of ten months as part of the curriculum of their course. The education department officials were also asked to conduct industry-relevant courses for students as it would be beneficial for students in getting a job as per the specific industry requirements.