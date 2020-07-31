NEP 2020 Will Help Realise Students' Aspirations Of Holistic Development: ABVP

ABVP came out strongly in support of the National Education Policy recently. In their statement to Republic Media Network, the organisation's General Secretary stated the merits of adopting this new system.

A comprehensive policy launched to transform the pedagogical structure from 10 years + 2 years into a foundational structure from the student’s primary to the secondary stage. Approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, July 29, aims to revamp the Indian education system and bring it closer to the best global standards. One of the key reforms announced in the NEP 2020 has been the break-down of the existing 10+2 structure and introduction of the new 5+3+3+4 structure of education.

Read | National Education Policy: Here's what 5+3+3+4 system of school education means

Calling the NEP 2020, a practical blueprint for the holistic development of the youth of the 21st century, ABVP members elucidated that the education policy is set to focus on students' personality and skill development, entrepreneurial spirit, mental health, scientific and critical thinking and provides them with very important opportunities for education in their mother tongue or regional language in primary school, to study subjects like music, arts and crafts, sports, science, commerce etc, as per their interests. The National Education Policy will, with a modern outlook, provide for a knowledge-based society with scientific temper.

New Education Policy is long awaited demand of ABVP.

We are very assured that this NEP will bring a positive transformation in the education sector. The far reaching changes will build a healthy atmosphere & empower students for a brighter future.#NEPForBharat pic.twitter.com/DK3CuJaArZ — Nagraj Reddy (@NReddy22) July 30, 2020

It is largely believed by the group that the incorporation of a detailed action plan on the achievement of gender parity in the education sector, scholarship, direction of research work, cap on fees in privately owned educational institutions, the common curriculum for government and private institutes, laying down new standards of evaluation etc in the National Education Policy-2020 is in the best interest of students.

Read | New Education Policy, 2020: Here are the key highlights of NEP approved by Modi Cabinet

"The incorporation of innovation, research, skill development and employment-oriented education in accordance with Indian values in National Education Policy-2020 is commendable. The futuristic outlook and focus on needs of the times to come in National literacy and Gross Enrollment curriculum, keeping the budgetary allocation for education at 6% of GDP, research, employment, business, subject specialization, importance to sports and other extra-curricular activities, strengthening public education sector, multi-disciplinary educational complex, etc points being dealt with clarity and their incorporation in National Education Policy-2020 is an important step towards realising the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat," added the members who spoke out in support for the new policy.

All academics, the student community, state governments and the central government must come together and put in the efforts required for effective implementation of the Education Policy. ABVP, being a responsible students' organization, will play a leading role in the implementation of this education policy.

Read | NEP sets back Indian education by 100 years, claims Bengal varsity teachers' body



Nidhi Tripathy, National General Secretary, ABVP, said, "Through the National Education Policy-2020 the nation has taken steps towards achieving the holism and the uniqueness that was required in the education sector. The recommendation to rename the Ministry of Human Resource and Development to the Ministry of Education shows the will to fulfil the resolve of building a knowledge-based society. Now that the cabinet has given its approval, all stakeholders in the education sector must be ready to play their part in effective implementation of the National Education Policy. The country can achieve these new targets and goals only through better and effective coordination between the state governments and the centre, and we hope that state and central governments will work hand-in-hand and do justice to the aspirations of crores of Indian students."

Read | No language is being imposed in the new National Education Policy: K Kasturirangan