Assam Police Constable Admit Card Out, PET/PST To Be Conducted Afresh From Feb 15

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the admit card for the constable Physical Standard/ Efficiency Test. Assam SLPRB had conducted the PET/PST for Constable UB and AB recruitment from August 24, 2020 in 16 districts of Assam which was paused on October 10. The test has been cancelled and the board will conduct the Constable PST/PET afresh from February 15.

Candidates who have applied for the Assam SLPRB Police Constable PET/PST can download their admit card at slprbassam.in. The test will be conducted in 15 districts of Assam namely, Biswanath, Chirang, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dima Hasao , Darrang, Hojai, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Morigaon, Majuli, Sonitpur, West Karbi Anglong and Udalguri. The date, time and venue of PET/PST has been mentioned in the admit card. The dates for download admit card for remaining 18 districts will be notified on the official website in due course of time. Candidates facing any difficulties in downloading their admit card can contact on the helpline number- 8826762317 or on the email ID- helpdesk.admitcard@gmai.com.

Direct link to download Assam SLPRB Constable PET/ PST Admit Card 2020

Assam Police Constable PET/PST 2020

The PET/PST for Assam Police Constable recruitment was cancelled after the SLPRB was informed that some individuals connected to the consortium conducting the exam were involved in the leakage of question paper of the SI (UB) exam. "Assam Police is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 2391 Constable (UB) and 4271 Constable (AB) posts. The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has been informed by the authorities investigating the criminal cases related to leakage of the question paper of the SI(UB) examination; that during the course of the investigation, the name(s) of some individuals connected to the consortium conducting the examination have come to adverse notice. Based on the above information, the SLPRB has decided to immediately disengage the consortium from all ongoing processes of various recruitment examination," the official notice reads.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)