RBI Recruitment 2021: Application Process Closing Soon For 241 Security Guard Vacancies

RBI Recruitment 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is soon going to close the application window for Security Guard recruitment. There are a total of 241 vacancies for the post of the security guard in RBI. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at rbi.org.in on or before February 12. Check education qualification, age limit, exam pattern and other details in this article.

RBI Security Guard Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Candidates must have passed the class 10th or matriculation exam or equivalent from a recognized board. The post is only for ex-servicemen. "Ex-serviceman means a person, who has served in any rank (whether as a combatant or as a non-combatant) in the regular Army, Navy and Air Force of the Indian Union," the official notification reads. Age Limit: 25 years (28 years for OBC and 30 years for SC/ST as per category relaxation provided by the Government of India). Candidates will have to clear an online test followed by a physical test.

Click here for official notification of RBI Recruitment

Direct Link to apply online

Also Read| TNPSC Prelims Result 2020 For Group-1 Civil Services Exam Declared, Check Merit List Here

Also Read| IBPS SO Main Result 2020: Scorecard Of Specialist Officer Main Exam Released

RBI Vacancy Details:

Security Guard: 241 Posts

General - 113

OBC - 45

EWS - 18

SC - 32

ST - 33

State-wise Vacancy

Ahmedabad - 7

Bengaluru - 12

Bhopal - 10

Bhubaneswar - 8

Chandigarh - 2

Chennai - 22

Guwahati - 11

Hyderabad - 3

Jaipur - 10

Jammu - 4

Kanpur - 5

Kolkata - 15

Lucknow - 5

Mumbai - 84

Nagpur - 12

New Delhi - 17

Patna -11

Thiruvananthapuram - 3

Exam Pattern

The recruitment exam will comprise of three papers, namely, Test of Reasoning, General English, and Numerical Ability. The reasoning section will have 40 questions carrying 40 marks. The other two sections will have 30 questions carrying 30 marks. The total number of questions will be 100, carrying a total of 100 marks.

Also Read| RPSC Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins For 859 Vacancies

Also Read| UPSC IAS Civil Services 2021 Notification To Be Released Tomorrow, Prelims Exam On June 27

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)