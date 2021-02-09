RPSC Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins For 859 Vacancies

RPSC SI Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 859 vacancies for the posts of Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The online application process begins on February 9 and will end on March 10 (up to 12 midnight).

Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancies

Sub Inspector AP (TSP & Non TSP) - 746 vacancies

Sub Inspector IB (TSP) - 1 vacancy

Sub Inspector IB (Non TSP) - 63 vacancies

Platoon Commander (Non TSP) - 38 vacancies

Sub Inspector MBC (TSP) - 11 vacancies

Pay Scale: Pay Matrix Level L-11 (Grade Pay -4200/-)

RPSC Rajasthan Sub- Inspector, Platoon Commander Eligibility

Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline from any recognized university. The candidates must also have a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture. Candidates must be between 20 and 25 years of age. Provisions for relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category candidates have also been provided.

Read the official notification for more details.

Direct link to apply

Also Read| RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan govt offers 882 agriculture supervisor vacancies

Also Read| NYKS recruitment 2021 begins for 13206 volunteers; check direct link to apply here

RPSC Rajasthan Police Recruitment: Selection Procedure

Candidates will have to clear a recruitment test followed by physical efficiency test and interview. The recruitment exam will comprise of objective type questions. The exam will comprise of two papers - General Hindi and General Knowledge & General Science. Both the papers will carry 200 marks each. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours for each paper. Complete syllabus and marking scheme will be released on the official website in the due course of time. Candidates must read the syllabus properly on the official website.

"Candidates who obtain 36 percent of marks in each paper and 40 percent in the aggregate, shall be deemed to have passed the qualifying examination conducted by the Commission. The commission shall send the list of such successful candidates up to 20 times the number of vacancies on the basis of merit based on the aggregate marks obtained in the written examination. The physical efficiency test shall carry 100 marks and the candidates who secure 50% marks therein, shall be eligible for selection. The aptitude test and interview of the candidates qualifying physical efficiency test shall carry 50 marks," the official notification reads.

Application Fee

General/ EWS/ OBC and EBC of Rajasthan state creamy layer categories- Rs 350

OBC/ EBC under non-creamy layer categories of Rajasthan - Rs 250

PwD/ SC/ST/ candidates whose family income is below is Rs 2.5 lakh - Rs 150

Also Read| India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3679 vacancies for Dak Sevaks before Feb 26

Also Read| UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021: Application begins for junior engineer vacancies, check details

(Photo Credit: PTI)