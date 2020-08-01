Bank Of India Recruitment 2020: Applications Start For Sportspersons For 28 Vacancies

Bank of India is inviting applications for its Bank of India recruitment 2020. The current Bank of India recruitment 2020 is for a total of 28 vacancies. The posts offered in Bank of India recruitment 2020 are of General Banking Officers and Clerk. The Bank of India vacancy is only for sportspersons who are qualified as a sporting event/ championship. Bank of India recruitment 2020 window has started on August 1, 2020, i.e. today and the last date to apply is August 16, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply online in Bank of India recruitment 2020 on the official website bankofindia.co.in/careers. Bank of India recently released an official Bank of India recruitment 2020 notification to announce the vacancy and shared details about the recruitment drive. To all the people who are wondering about the posts and details about vacancy, here is everything you need to know about it.

See the official Bank of India recruitment 2020 notification HERE

Bank of India vacancy details

There are a total of 14 vacancies of General Banking Officers and 14 vacancies of Clerk. The sportspersons can check their eligibility status in the official Bank of India recruitment 2020 notification and apply online for the process. There is no reservation for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/ persons with benchmark disabilities. The number of vacancies is also provisional and it may vary according to the actual requirements of the bank. Here are the important dates of Bank Of India recruitment 2020.

Start date of submission of online forms in Bank Of India recruitment 2020 – August 1, 2020

Last date to submit the online application form in Bank Of India recruitment 2020 – August 16, 2020

Relevant cut-off date for Age and Qualification – July 1, 2020

Details of Bank of India vacancy

Archery – 2 posts of officers and 2 posts of clerks

Athletics – 2 posts of officers and 2 posts of clerks

Boxing – 2 posts of officers and 2 posts of clerks

Gymnastics – 2 posts of officers and 2 posts of clerks

Swimming – 2 posts of officers and 2 posts of clerks

Table Tennis – 2 posts of officers and 2 posts of clerks

Weightlifting – 2 posts of officers and 2 posts of clerks

Wrestling – 2 posts of officers and 2 posts of clerks

Age Limit

A candidate should be minimum of 18 years of age and should not be more than 25 years of age on July 1, 2020. There are certain age relaxations for OBC and SC/ST caste. For the age relaxation details, check the official notification of Bank Of India recruitment 2020.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of Bank Of India to know about the latest job alert and news about Bank of India vacancy.