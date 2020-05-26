Bank Of India Recruitment 2020: Multiple Posts Available At Sangli And Kolhapur Branch

The Bank of India recently announced that they will be accepting new applicants for the post of Office Assistant, Faculty Member and Attendant. These posts are only available at RSETI, Kolhapur and RSETI, Sangli and will be assigned on a contractual basis. Those who want to apply for the post will have to submit their application by email anytime before May 30, 2020.

Bank of India Recruitment 2020

The Bank of India shared all the required details about the posts on their official website https://www.bankofindia.co.in/. For more details about the career option available with Bank of India, candidates need to go to the 'Career' section of the website. The recruitment applications can be sent on or before May 30. No more candidate applications will be accepted after the end of the deadline. So if you are interested, apply for the posts as soon as possible.

The posts available right now are Office Assistant (Two vacancies, one at each branch), Faculty Member (Three vacancies, one at RSETI, Kolhapur and two at RSETI, Sangli), and Attendant (One vacancy at RSETI, Sangli). The salary for Office Assistant is ₹15,000 per month, Faculty Member is ₹20,000 per month, and the salary for Attendant is ₹8,000 per month. Moreover, each post details the educational qualifications that need to be fulfilled if a candidate wants to be considered for the job.

For Office Assistant, the candidate must have a minimum of a Graduate degree and also have basic knowledge of accounts. Applicants also need to be a local resident of the district they are applying for. Faculty members need to have a Graduate and Diploma in vocational courses. It will also be preferred if they have 2 years of experience as in-house faculty or visiting faculty.

Moreover, Faculty members need to have good computer skills and they must also be a local of the district they are applying for. An Attendant only needs to have a minimum education of up to 10th grade. They also need to be able to read and write Hindi and English. The age limit for Office Assistant is 8-45 years, Faculty Member is 25-65 years, and Attendant is 18-65 years.

There will also be a selection process for each post. Office assistants need to give a written test and Interview. Meanwhile, Faculty Members need to give a written test, personal interview, and they need to show their presentation skills. Attendants only need to give an interview. Interested candidates must apply for the job by mailing their documents to ZO.Kolhapur@bankofindia.co.in.

