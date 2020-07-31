Rajasthan University's BTech Admission Process Started Online From July 30

The registrations and application process for BTech admission in Rajasthan University’s BTech colleges has started on July 30, 2020. The interested candidates can register in Rajasthan University’s engineering admission process which is commonly known as REAP on the official website, cegreap2020.com. The admission process is to get BTech admission in Rajasthan University’s BTech colleges. The students who wish to take BTech admission in Rajasthan University can register and complete the online application process now.

Also Read | Rajasthan University Time Table 2020: Exams Scheduled From July Second Week

BTech admission in Rajasthan University

As per the dates mentioned on the official website, BTech admission process of Rajasthan University on the official website has started on July 30, 2020, and will continue till August 21, 2020. To fill the application form, a candidate needs to register and pay the application fee of ₹250.

The last date to pay the application fee is August 20, 2020. After completing the payment, the candidates can fill and submit the online Rajasthan university admission form of BTech admission. The students also need to enter their choice of preferred BTech colleges while filling the Rajasthan university admission form of BTech admission.

This year the BTech admission in Rajasthan University for the academic year 2020-2021 will be done on the basis of marks obtained in Class 12 examination. This year the criteria are different as previously, the JEE Main score was the main criteria for BTech admission in Rajasthan University.

According to news reports, the admission committee will prepare a merit list of all the registered candidates on the basis of their class 12 examination marks. The seats in BTech admission of Rajasthan University will then be allotted on the basis of their merit list.

Also Read | Rajasthan University In Search Of More Centres For Over 80,000 Students; Read More Updates

Click HERE for Rajasthan university admission form direct link

Also Read | Rajasthan University Latest Update: Exam Dates, New Sessions, And Other Information

See the detailed information booklet of BTech admission in Rajasthan University HERE

Also Read | Kerala High Court Recruitment Process For 33 Posts Of Research Assistant To Begin On Aug 5

How to submit the online applications of BTech admission in Rajasthan University?

Go to the official website of Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process, cegreap2020.com.

In the candidate panel section, click on the link which reads as, “Click here for Dashboard/Registration in B.E./B.Tech. Course”.

On the page, click on a link that reads as, “Step-1: Register For REAP-2020” then follow the steps as mentioned.

Submit the application fee and enter the required details.

Enter the choices in the application form.

Submit the form and take a printout of the form for future use.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website to know about all the latest updates and news about BTech courses and Rajasthan university admission form.