BHU Admissions 2020: University Reschedules Entrance Tests For UG/PG Courses

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has rescheduled the entrance examinations for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The entrance tests will now be held in two phases, with the first phase in August and the second phase in September.

The entrance exams for all postgraduates courses, LLB, B.Ed, BEd-Special Education, B.P.Ed, BFA and BPA will be held from August 24 to 31, 2020, during the first phase. The second phase of the exam will be conducted between September 9 to 14, 2020. The admit cards will be issued a week before the scheduled exam dates.

In the second phase, BHU will conduct exams for undergraduate programmes - BA (Hons) Arts, BA (Hons) Social Sciences, BCom (Hons), BCom -- FMM, BSc (Hons) Ag, BA LLB - 5 years (Hons), BSc (Hons) Maths, BSc (Hons) Bio, Shashtri (Hons) and Different programmes of BVoc.The revised schedule can be downloaded from the official website www.bhuonline.in.

“All eligible candidates are advised to download the latest test schedule from BHU entrance test portal (www.bhuonline.in). As per provisions of the University Entrance Test Bulletin, admit card for entrance tests may be downloaded from the entrance test portal around one week prior to the date of entrance test,” read the notification issued by the BHU.

Read: JEE, NEET 2020 Exams: Students Move SC To Demand For Exams After Normalcy Returns

Read: Delhi HC Allows Online Open Book Exams For Final Year DU Students With Fresh Directions

Schedule for practical tests later

Banaras Hindu University conducts Undergraduate Entrance Test for admissions to numerous undergraduate courses in the university and its affiliated colleges. The exam is conducted in the paper-based test (PBT) mode as well as Computer-Based Test (CBT). The schedule of practical tests for BPA, BFA, and Physical Fitness Test for B.P.Ed will be announced later.

The written component of Test for BPA, BFA and B.P.Ed. will be held at all the centres fixed by the University. However, the Physical Fitness Test for B.P.Ed. will be conducted at Varanasi only as per schedule to be announced later on. List of candidates shortlisted for Physical Fitness test (B.P.Ed.) and Practical Examination (B.P.A./BFA) will be uploaded on the Entrance Test Portal around 3rd week of September.

Read: Odisha CET 2020: Application Process For Common PG Entrance Likely To Start In A Week

Read: NEP 2020: NTA To Conduct Common Entrance Exam For All Universities