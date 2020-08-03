Odisha CET 2020: Application Process For Common PG Entrance Likely To Start In A Week

The application process for Odisha Common PG Entrance 2020 is likely to start in a week after it got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The higher education department will start the application process and will conduct the test for admissions into PG courses of public universities and autonomous colleges for the first time in the state.

Asoka Kumar Das, vice chairman of Odisha State Higher Education Council, said in a statement that advertisement inviting applications from students is expected to be published within a week. According to media reports, the department is planning to give a seven-day window period to students for filling up the results of final semester/year examinations.

The date of the entrance test has not been decided yet and the schedule will be finalised once the department reviews the coronavirus situation in the state. In April, Higher Education Minister, Arun Kumar Sahoo, had discussed the possibilities of test with vice-chancellors of state universities. They held another meeting recently to finalise the process before releasing the notification for Odisha PG Common Entrance 2020 registrations.

Read: IITE Conducts Entrance Exam; Over 9,300 Candidates Appear At 135 Centres Across Gujarat

Read: NEP 2020: NTA To Conduct Common Entrance Exam For All Universities

Plea against UGC

The common entrance test depends on the Supreme Court verdict on the pleas filed against the University Grants Commission (UGC) decision to conduct all final year examinations by September 30. However, UGC has reiterated that students should not hold any misconception regarding stay order on examination and should continue to prepare for the final year university exams.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the UGC, said that students should not be under the impression that final exams will be put on hold because of the ongoing hearing in Supreme Court. The UGC filed a 50-page affidavit on a batch of petitions, including the one filed by Shiv Sena's youth wing 'Yuva Sena' which has challenged its guidelines for holding the exams amidst the ongoing health crisis.

"It is humbly submitted that final year/terminal semester examinations are important because the learning process is a dynamic interaction where the only way to figure out what students know is to seek evidence of their knowledge and to evaluate it," the affidavit said.

Read: UGC Final Year Exam: Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing Till August 10; Seeks MHA's Stand

Read: 'Students Should Prepare For Final Year Exams, Not Harbour Any Misconception': UGC In SC