JEE, NEET 2020 Exams: Students Move SC To Demand For Exams After Normalcy Returns

Amid the uncertainties around the medical and engineering entrance examinations—JEE and NEET 2020—some students have moved to the apex court demanding a postponement of the exams. Several students took to Twitter to express that it is a high risk, chances of being exposed to the virus when writing the exams, scheduled to be conducted in September, are high.

Students move to SC regarding JEE & NEET 2020 exams

Originally, the examinations for JEE Mains was scheduled to be held in the month of April but was scheduled to a later date due to the coronavirus situation across the country. Even NEET 2020 has been postponed twice. Both are scheduled to be held in the month of September as per the latest announcements by the National Testing Agency. The JEE examinations will be held between September 1 and September 6, followed by the NEET 2020 exams which are scheduled for September 13, 2020. The admit cards for both the papers are expected by August 29, as per an official notification by the NTA.

According to several NEET and JEE aspirants across the country, there are several risks involved in writing a paper during the coronavirus pandemic. With India’s count of confirmed cases rising every day, the students who are yet to appear for JEE, NEET 2020 have resorted to social media to raise their concerns regarding the upcoming exams. Several students are demanding to conduct the exams after the coronavirus situation subsides in the country.

According to reports, eleven students from eleven different states, all demanding a cancellation of the exams in the month of September. They have written to the Supreme Court to seeking re-scheduling of the exams to a later date when the coronavirus situation is not so prevalent. Here are some tweets regarding seeking postponement of exams:

A group of parents have written to the HRD minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to revisit the decision of the exams being conducted in an environment of high risk. India Wide Parents Association has written a formal complaint to the HRD minister. The parents demand cancellation of examinations under high threat.

However, there are some students who do not share similar views. They are urging the National Testing Agency and the HRD to conduct the exams as scheduled and not push it any further. Many students claim that the mental pressure over the uncertainty has been a nuisance. Some students are of the belief that the preparation ‘will be a waste’ if the exams are not conducted in the month of September. The students are of the opinion that not conducting the exams can affect future academic activities and their career.

