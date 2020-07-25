BHU Students Oppose UGC Guidelines On University Exams, Call For Cancellation

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students are flooding the social media platforms with hashtag #NoBHUExamInCovid, opposing the guidelines put forth by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for universities to conduct the examinations by September 2020. The students of BHU are not only calling for cancellations of exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic but have been raising their concerns with the growing number of coronavirus cases in the nation. Many students also condemned the decision made by BHU to adhere to UGC guidelines. From making memes to posing serious questions on students being exposed to the virus, thousands of Twitter users voiced their opinion.

Today, all departments and institutes have understood the situation and have chosen another route. IIT itself has worked with adifferent system. Why are Faculty of Arts and other departments still so naïve? Why can't there be a different route for them?#NoBHUExamInCovid pic.twitter.com/wg2km8wTsG — Paras Prince (@parasprince111) July 23, 2020

The soul of our country is its villages. The epidemic is likely to create a huge problem there. Not all cities are Kyoto. There aren't AIIMS and Trauma Center everywhere. The administration steeped in urban mentality should make villages the center of concern.#NoBHUExamInCovid pic.twitter.com/h0ejygYbd5 — Anshu Yadav (@yadav_anshu18) July 23, 2020

Why BHU administration is not concerned about Student's life. Why can't they just promote them on basis of last semester exams. There is still lockdown in many states, making it impossible for all students to reach college. #NoBHUExamInCovid @VCofficeBHU @ugc_india @bhupro — Shubhangi (@Shubhan50077606) July 23, 2020

Dear @bhupro, students of the university have varying economic conditions.If something untoward happens to them, is the administration willing to bear the expenses of treating every student and their families while talking about the consent letter?#NoBHUExamInCovid@DrRPNishank pic.twitter.com/oMXjDDZxML — Paras Prince (@parasprince111) July 23, 2020

It is really a time of great sorrow for the students of India. When even the parliament is suspended due to the pandemic, why is the government forcing the students to sit for the exam?#NoBHUExamInCovid@HRDMinistry @DrRPNishank @VCofficeBHU @bhupro pic.twitter.com/NW713IDlJP — Arjun Kharwar (@iarjun__) July 23, 2020

UGC guidelines

The UGC had issued guidelines on April 26 and July 6 that asked all universities and educational institutions to conduct the examinations by September end. The Commission’s guidelines came after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs allowed the exams to be conducted by the universities. Thus, in a bid to ensure the health safety of the student and teachers, the UGC has issued a list of precautionary measures while also keeping in mind the relevance of the exams.

The Commission said, “All universities/institutions in the country are obligated to conduct the final year examination by the end of September 2020”. If a student due to any reason fails to appear for the examinations, the specific candidate is allowed to take the exams later. The guidelines by the UGC provided flexible modes for conducting the exams, whether online or offline or mixed. On April 27, the Commission had instructed all educational institutes and universities to conduct the exams.

