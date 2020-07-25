Last Updated:

BHU Students Oppose UGC Guidelines On University Exams, Call For Cancellation

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students are flooding social media platforms with #NoBHUExamInCovid, opposing the UGC guidelines and calling for cancellation.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
BHU

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students are flooding the social media platforms with hashtag #NoBHUExamInCovid, opposing the guidelines put forth by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for universities to conduct the examinations by September 2020. The students of BHU are not only calling for cancellations of exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic but have been raising their concerns with the growing number of coronavirus cases in the nation. Many students also condemned the decision made by BHU to adhere to UGC guidelines. From making memes to posing serious questions on students being exposed to the virus, thousands of Twitter users voiced their opinion. 

Read - BHU Entrance Exam 2020: Exam Dates, Paper Details And Syllabus

Read - Maharashtra Govt Cuts Syllabus For Classes 1 To 12 By 25 Per Cent

Read - IIT Kanpur Starts Fundraising Campaign To Provide Laptops, Broadband To 600 Students

UGC guidelines

The UGC had issued guidelines on April 26 and July 6 that asked all universities and educational institutions to conduct the examinations by September end. The Commission’s guidelines came after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs allowed the exams to be conducted by the universities. Thus, in a bid to ensure the health safety of the student and teachers, the UGC has issued a list of precautionary measures while also keeping in mind the relevance of the exams. 

The Commission said, “All universities/institutions in the country are obligated to conduct the final year examination by the end of September 2020”. If a student due to any reason fails to appear for the examinations, the specific candidate is allowed to take the exams later. The guidelines by the UGC provided flexible modes for conducting the exams, whether online or offline or mixed. On April 27, the Commission had instructed all educational institutes and universities to conduct the exams. 

Read - Dibrugarh University Final Year Exams 2020 For UG/PG Students To Be Held In September

Read - BSE Odisha 10th Results Likely To Be Announced By July End, Here's How To Check
 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all