BHU Entrance Exam 2020: Exam Dates, Paper Details And Syllabus

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) was formerly known as Central Hindu College. It is a public central university located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. With co-operation from Annie Besant, it was established in 1916 by Madan Mohan Malaviya. BHU is considered the largest residential university in Asia. We have mentioned details about BHU entrance exam date, paper details and syllabus for applicants to check out.

BHU entrance exam 2020

Banaras Hindu University conducts Undergraduate Entrance Test for admissions to numerous undergraduate courses in the university and its affiliated colleges. It happens at the university level and over 5000 seats are filled according to BHU UET scores. BHU entrance exam is conducted in the paper-based test (PBT) mode as well as Computer-Based Test (CBT). Similarly, BHU PET is for students seeking admission in postgraduate programmes in the field of arts, commerce, social sciences, environment and agriculture.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, BHU entrance exam date has been postponed by the university. According to reports, the new BHU entrance exam date will come out soon. Moreover, the admit cards for BHU entrance exam 2020 including UET and PET will release soon. Here are other details about the BHU entrance exam 2020.

BHU entrance exam date

Here are the important dates for BHU entrance exam 2020

Important Dates UET PET Online application form (release date) January 30, 2020 January 30, 2020 Online application form (last date) March 12, 2020 March 12, 2020 Admit card release date May 2020 May 2020 BHU entrance exam Date May 2020 May 2020 Answer key release date May 2020 May 2020 Final date to challenge Till 3 days after the answer key releases Till 3 days after the answer key releases Result date 3rd week of June 2020 3rd to 4th week of June 2020 Counselling process 1st week of July 2020 1st week of July 2020

BHU entrance exam 2020 admit card

Candidates will get the BHU entrance exam 2020 admit card through online mode. Admit cards for UET and PET will come out in May. The university will send email or message alert regarding the same on the candidate’s register mobile number or email address. After receiving the BHU entrance exam 2020 admit card, applicants have to download it by entering their email id or registration id. They have to print it out for future reference and paste their passport size photo in the square blank provided in it.

BHU exam paper pattern

Here are the BHU exam paper patterns for UET and PET.

BHU UET will take place in online mode. The questions will appear in English and Hindi languages. Depending upon the course, the duration of UET will be 2 hours to 2 ½ hours. There will be a total of 150 multiple choice questions and the exam will be of 450 marks. Candidates will be awarded 3 marks for each correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for an incorrect answer.

BHU PET will take place in online mode. The questions will appear in English and Hindi languages. the duration of UET will be 2 hours. BHU exam paper pattern will include two sections i.e. A and B. There will be a total of 120 multiple choice questions and the exam will be of 360 marks. Candidates will be awarded 3 marks for each correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for an incorrect answer.

BHU exam syllabus

Interested applicants can check the BHU exam syllabus online. The BHU exam syllabus for UG courses will be from 10+2 level subjects. On the other hand, BHU exam syllabus for PG courses will be from graduation level subjects.

For UG courses, BHU exam syllabus will consist of different topics studied in 12th level. They will consist of various topics as per the programme and the stream candidate opted for. Similarly, for PG courses, students need to prepare from different topics according to the programme they chose at the graduation level.

