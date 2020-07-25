Dibrugarh University Final Year Exams 2020 For UG/PG Students To Be Held In September

Assam’s Dibrugarh University (DU) has announced that it would be holding the final year and final semester examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate students in the month of September. Approved by the Vice-Chancellor of the university, the decision was reportedly taken on the recommendation of the joint meeting of the deans and members of a task force on academic affairs. The university officials also announced that the exams for intermediate semester and intermediate year courses have been cancelled and the students will be promoted to next grade on the basis of internal assessment mechanisms.

According to a press release, DU said, “The Final Semester/ Year Examination of all Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programmes will be held in the month of September 2020, in accordance with the relevant Guidelines of the UGC [University Grants Commission] and the Government of Assam”.

The university officials also added that exams in September will be held in online, offline or blended mode. Further, press note informed that for BEd programme, the university will issue a separate notification in due course of time.

Application for semester exams

The Dibrugarh university-provided information about the process of online applications for the final year and final semester exam application forms. As per the notification, the University and its affiliated college are likely to begin the online application process for the same to ensure easy availability of forms to the students. The online application will continue until August 30, 2020. The university officials have also made the online filling-up of examination forms for the intermediate semesters or intermediate years mandatory ‘to develop a database for progression to the higher semester/year classes.

The new odd semester class for the next academic session, i.e 202-2021, will start from August 17 through online mode or alternative learner support as fas possible. The university informed that the new session, however, will not include the first semester classes of postgraduate programmes. DU officials said, “The University shall comply with the relevant directives/guidelines, from the UGC and/or the Government of Assam received from time to time”.

