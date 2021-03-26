Bihar Board 12th Commerce Result 2021 Declared, Sugandha Kumari Of Aurangabad Bags Rank-1

Bihar Board 12th Commerce Result 2021 has been declared today. BSEB has uploaded the much-awaited intermediate results on the official websites of the board. Candidates who have appeared in the BSEB class 12 commerce exams can visit the official website- onlinebseb.in and other websites. Click here for the list of BSEB result websites. A total of 91.48% of the total commerce students have passed the exam.

A total of 73901candidates appeared in the Bihar Board commerce exam out of which 67606 passed the exam making the pass percent - 91.48. Out of the total 7.3K students, 25460 were girls and 48441 were boys. A total of 94.5% of girls and 89.9% of boys have passed the Bihar Board class 12 commerce exams. Last year, the pass percentage of commerce was 93.26.

How to check Bihar Board inter commerce result

Visit the official website of BSEB results Click on the BSEB class 12th/ inter result 2021 links Choose your stream - Commerce Enter your roll number and roll code as mentioned in the admit card, in the given field Your BSEB Commerce results 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout

BSEB Inter Commerce Result: Check Bihar Board commerce toppers 2021

Sugandha Kumar has clinched the top position in the BSEB Commerce stream exam. She has scored a total of 471 Marks out of 500 i.e., 94.2 percent. The BSEB commerce topper Sunanda hails from SN Sinha College, Aurangabad. The second and third ranks are bagged by Md Chand and Prity Singh, respectively. Md. Chand of Inter High School, Kishanganj has scored 470 marks. Prity Singh of MP High School, Buxar has scored 468 out of 500. Mhd. Ahtesham of Inter High School Kishanganj has also bagged the third rank by scoring 468 marks.

