Bihar Board Inter Results 2021 Of Arts, Science & Commerce Streams Today, See Full Details

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will on Friday announce the intermediate results 2021 for arts, science, and commerce streams at 3 pm. Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar inter exam will be able to check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The state education minister of Bihar Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will release the results in a press conference that will be held at the BSEB office, Patna. Chairman of BSEB, Anand Kishor, and additional chief secretary of Bihar education department Sanjay Kumar will also be present at the conference. Follow Bihar Board Result LIVE Updates here.

BSEB will separately release the results of Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. The Bihar inter results of all three streams will be uploaded on the official websites. Candidates will have to log in using their roll number and roll codes to download their mark sheet.

The Bihar Board inter mark sheet will have names and other details of the candidates, marks obtained by them in each subject, total marks obtained, percentage, division, and qualifying status (pass or fail). Candidates must download the BSEB class 12th mark sheet online and take its printout. The e-mark sheet will be valid for taking admission in higher studies. The original mark sheet (hardcopy) will be available after few months in the school from where the students were registered.

How to check Bihar Board 12th Arts, Science and Commerce Results 2021

Visit the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, biharboard.online, and biharboard.ac.in. Click on the link that reads 'Annual Senior Secondary Results 2021' Chose the stream- arts, science or commerce Key in your roll code and roll number as mentioned in your admit card Submit Your BSEB inter mark sheet will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

Bihar Board inter exams 2021 were held from February 1 to 13. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates took the class 12th exams. The exams were held with strict COVID-19 protocols. The exams were held in two shifts. BSEB inter answer key was released on March 1. Evaluation of papers was done from March 5 to 19. After the evaluation of papers, BSEB compiled the scores and verified the toppers.