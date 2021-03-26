Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Girls Bag Top Ranks In Arts, Science, Commerce

Quick links:
Madhu Kumari who scored 92.6% in the Bihar Board arts exam said "I have always believed that there is no shortcut to success. If you work hard with proper strategy, you will surely succeed. I had prepared a timetable to complete one chapter at a time and covered the whole syllabus likewise. I strictly followed the timetable due to which I could complete my preparations on time. I mostly did self-study during the Coronavirus-related lockdown. It was a tough phase for everyone. But, I utilized the opportunity of staying home and studied. Although I never expected to become a topper, I was confident that I will score good marks." Read her success mantra here.
Students who want to apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets can apply online between April 1 and 7. Candidates can apply online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. They will have to pay a fee of Rs 70 per subject while applying for scrutiny. The fee has to be paid online.
BSEB on Friday announced that the toppers of all streams will get a Rs 1 lakh scholarship and a laptop, and one Kindle e-book reader. The second rank holders will get Rs 75,000 scholarship and a Kindle reader and a laptop. Third rank holders will also get the laptop and Kindle reader with a cash prize of Rs 50,000. Moreover, the fourth and fifth rank holders of all three streams will get Rs 15,000 each along with a laptop. Similar scholarships and prizes were given to the Bihar Board toppers in previous years, as well. Read full details here.
Sugandha Kumari of Aurangabad has scored 94.2% in Bihar Board commerce exams 2021. She has scored 471 out of 500 marks.
She said, "I used to travel daily from Obra to Aurangabad (around 27 km) daily to attend my coaching classes. My teachers were very supportive. I worked eight to 10 hours daily. I also attended online classes and accessed study material online during the Coronavirus-related lockdown."
Fighting all odds, Sonali Kumari of Bihar Sharif who is the daughter of a rickshaw puller, emerged as the Bihar Board science topper 2021. She scored 94.2% in her science exam.
I utilized the time that I got during Coronavirus-related lockdown and did self-study. My tuition teacher Jeet Sir has also guided me during my preparations for board exams. He used to come to my house and teach me every day, even during the lockdown. He used to give his mobile phone to me so that I can attend online classes and access study materials online. He had guided me even in my matric exams. I want to thank my teacher and my parents for their constant support during my board preparations," Sonali said.
The girls of Bihar have outperformed boys in the BSEB class 12 results. A total of 643678 girls have appeared in the exam out of whom 518591 passed making a pass percent of 80.57. A total of 696589 boys had appeared in the exam and 527359 could pass, making a pass percentage of 75.71.
Sugandha Kumar - SN Sinha College, Aurangabad.- 471 Marks out of 500- 94.2 percent.
Md Chand - Inter High School, Kishanganj - 470 out of 500 marks
Prity Singh - MP High School, Buxar- 468 out of 500.
Madhu Bharti of R Lal College, Khagaria, and Kailash Kumar of Simulatala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui -- 463 out of 500 marks -- 92.6%.
Nandani Bharti --TNB College, Bhagalpur -- 461 out of 500
Abhishek Kumar -- MM Memorial Urdu High School, Gopalganj -- 460 out of 500
Sonali Kumar - Smt Parmeshwari Devi Ucchtar Madhyamik School, Bihar Sharif, Nalanda- 471/ 500 -- 94.2
Aman Raj - S.N.A College, Barh and Naveen Kumar of Kisan College, Sohsarai, Nalanda - 470/ 500.
Md. Shaquib -- +2 Zila School, Motihari --469/ 500 marks.
Kalpana Kumar - RR Sah College, Raxaul-- 468/ 500 marks
Priyanshu Raj - Noorsarai College, Nalanda - 466/ 500 marks.
BSEB conducted the evaluation process of over 71 lakh copies and 71 lakh OMR sheets from March 5. The result has been announced within 21 days from the beginning of evaluation process. The evaluation was done by March 19. It took only seven days to compile and release the Bihar Board results. The BSEB intermediate exams were held from February 1 to 13.