Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Girls Bag Top Ranks In Arts, Science, Commerce

Bihar commerce topper Sugandha Kumari shares her success story, wants to be CA

Sugandha Kumari of Aurangabad has scored 94.2% in Bihar Board commerce exams 2021. She has scored 471 out of 500 marks.

She said, "I used to travel daily from Obra to Aurangabad (around 27 km) daily to attend my coaching classes. My teachers were very supportive. I worked eight to 10 hours daily. I also attended online classes and accessed study material online during the Coronavirus-related lockdown."

She wants to be Chartered Accountant and will prepare for the CA exams now. Read her success story here.

