Bihar Board Exams 2022: BSEB Extends Deadline To Submit Inter Application Form

BSEB Inter Admissions 2022 date extended: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has once again postponed the last date to fill in online registration forms for Bihar Intermediate exams in 2022. School principals can now submit the registration forms online with a late fee until October 01, 2021. Earlier, the last date to complete the registration process was September 24.

The school heads can fill out the form using the official website of the Bihar Board - inter22.biharboardonline.com. As per the official notice issued by the Bihar Board examination department, if there are errors in details of students, like name, father/mother name, DOB, blurred photograph, caste, religion, caste, gender, and medium of examination, then the school head can rectify them during this period. For BSEB admission 2022, the registration procedure is mandatory for all the students participating in Class 12 boards in 2022.

BSEB inter admissions 2022: BSEB Official Notice

Bihar Board Intermediate Exam registration | BSEB inter admissions 2022

While filling out the registration form, if the school head or students face any kind of problem, they can use the official helpline numbers for help-0612-2230039 or 0612-2235161. Candidates can use the direct link to visit the official website of the Bihar Board Intermediate Examination Registration 2022. While filling the Bihar Board intermediate registration form, the board asks for numerous details to complete the registration procedure. Below are some important details which are required at the time of the registration process.

Students are required to submit their Aadhar Card

Mobile number

Email ID

Photograph

Resident certificate

Image: PTI