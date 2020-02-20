Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020: How To Download It And Other Details

Bihar Police Constable Admit card 2020 has been released by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on its official website. The candidates who have applied for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment can check and download their Bihar Police Constable Admit Card by visiting the official site of CSBC. The link of the website is http://csbc.bih.nic.in/

The Central Selection Board of Constable will conduct the Bihar Police Constable written examination on March 8, 2020. The examination will be conducting the exam in two shifts. The CSBC Board had also released the exam centre list for all the candidates on the basis of the Bihar Police Constable Exam 2020 roll numbers. The central list released by CSBC features the centre code, district, name and address of the examination centre and roll number.

The online process for applying for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment began on October 5, 2019. The last date for the submission of the online application forms was November 4, 2019. After that, no applications were accepted by CSBC.

Candidates can download their Bihar Police Constable admit card from the official website. For obtaining their Bihar Police Constable admit card candidates will be required to enter their registration ID or mobile number. They are also required to give the same date of birth which the candidates have entered in the application form of the Bihar Police Constable 2020.

Documents to be carried while appearing for the Bihar Police Constable written examination 2020

For the written examination of Bihar Police Constable 2020 the candidates must carry one of the following ID proof along with their Bihar Police Constable Admit Card:

Voter ID

PAN Card

Passport Copy

Employee ID

Driving License

College ID

Bank Pass Book with a Photograph

Any other ID Proof issued by the Gazetted Officer

