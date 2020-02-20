After PM Modi's Litti-chokha Lunch, Tejashwi Draws His Attention To Bihar's 'pending Dues'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a surprise visit to 'Hunar Haat' at Rajpath in New Delhi, where he interacted with artisans and relished 'litti-chokha' and 'kulhad' tea. Hours after that, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav drew the PM's attention towards Bihar's "legitimate share pending since quite long", including a Special Status to the state.

Taking to Twitter, Tejwashwi replied to PM Modi's tweet and wrote, "Thank you respected PM for liking famous Bihari delicacy!" Tejwashwi also took a dig at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and added, "Since Bihar CM can't ask, I would like to draw your kind attention towards Bihar's legitimate share pending since quite long: Special Status, Funds of special package, Flood relief fund, Funds of 'Ayushman Bharat'."

Tejwashwi's attack on the BJP comes ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar due later this year. Son of former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav, Tejwashwi is seen as a potential CM candidate by the Opposition against the BJP-JD (U) alliance.

PM Modi's surprise visit to 'Hunar Haat'

Soon after chairing the meeting of the Union Cabinet, PM Modi reached Rajpath on Wednesday where 'Hunar Haat' is being organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs. Sources in the government said officials of the ministry were surprised when they came to know about the Prime Minister's visit.

PM Modi, who was there for 50 minutes, ate 'litti-chokha', a dough ball made of whole wheat flour and stuffed with 'sattu', and paid Rs 120 for it. The dish is popular in Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. He later had tea served in 'kulhad' with Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and paid Rs 40 for two cups.

Had tasty Litti Chokha for lunch along with a hot cup of tea... #HunarHaat pic.twitter.com/KGJSNJAyNu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

Artisans participating in the event said the traditional arts were dying, but the 'Hunar Haat' programme has helped revive them. There was a surge in the crowd when people came to know that the Prime Minister was visiting the event. The 'Hunar Haat' is based on the theme of 'Kaushal Ko Kaam' and will be held till February 23.

(With agency inputs) (Image credits: PTI)