Tejashwi Warns Bihar Govt Over Firing At RJD Neta's Home, Gives Two-days Ultimatum

Slamming the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on the firing incident that took place in Gopalganj district of Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that he will call for agitation if action will not be taken against the accused JDU MLA. Speaking to news agency ANI, son of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav termed Nitish's government as 'demon's rule', and claimed that no action has been taken even as three people have been murdered in Gopalganj in broad daylight. He gave a two-days ultimatum to the state government and said: "Arrest the JDU MLA within two days, else I will call for agitation and go to Gopalganj from Patna.

Earlier, taking to Twitter, Tejashwi had said that CM Nitish Kumar should not attempt to brush the case under the carpet in name of investigation. Attacking the law and order situation in the state, Tejashwi shared pictures from the brutal murder in his father's home state - Gopalganj on Sunday.

READ | Domestic chartered flight operations resumes, Centre issues full guidelines; details here

Gopalganj murder case

On May 24, five men barged into the residence of JP Yadav, former CPI(ML) leader who had recently joined RJD and open fired killing three, while two are severely injured. The incident took place at Rupanchak village under Hathua police station in Gopalganj district. The deceased have been identified as Mahesh Choudhary (father of JP Yadav), Sanketia Devi (mother of JP Yadav) and Shantanu Choudhary (brother of JP Yadav).

Taking action as per the statement and the case lodged, the Patna Police on Monday arrested Gopalganj district board chairman Mukesh Pandey and his father Satish Pandey. However, accused JD(U) MLA from Kuchaikot, Amrendra Kumar Pandey alias Papu Pandey have not been arrested yet even as the case has been registered.

READ | Mamata govt issues guidelines for flight passengers ahead of resumption of services in WB

Coronavirus cases in Bihar

With 163 fresh cases on Monday, the COVID-19 tally stood at 2,737 in Bihar, where the number of infection has seen a rapid rise in the recent past mainly on the account of the influx of migrant workers, the health department said. The department put the number of migrants testing positive since May 3 at 1,754, which is close to 80 per cent of the total number of cases reported during the period. Special trains carrying them from far and wide began reaching the state on May 2.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates

The majority of the infected migrants are returnees from Delhi (411), Maharashtra (403), Gujarat (276), Haryana (146), Rajasthan (95), Uttar Pradesh (89), Telangana (81) and West Bengal (76), according to a break-up provided by the department.

READ | Centre confirms domestic flights from most states on May 25; Andhra, Bengal to start later