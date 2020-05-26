Bihar Board Result For Class 10th To Be Announced At 12:30 Pm; Check Full Details

Bihar Board will release the Class 10th result on May 26, 2020. The board has officially announced the date and time for Bihar Board Class 10th result on its official twitter handle. Read further ahead for more details:

Bihar Board result to come out today

Bihar Board students who appeared for the exams can check their result on the official website i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. There are other official websites and third-party sites where candidates can seek their Bihar Board 10th result online.

Bihar School Examination Board released an official confirmation about the Class 10th result. The board announced that the result will come out on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 12: 30 pm. Students need to check their results using online mode. According to reports, Chairman of BSEB Anand Kishor confirmed that the education Minister Shri Krishanandan Prasad Verma would announce the Bihar Board 10th result.

No press conference will take place for Bihar Board result

As per reports, the press conference will not take place amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown. Additionally, this year Bihar Board conducted the verification and interview of the top five rank holders at the intermediate exam through WhatsApp video calling. Hence, following the same procedure for the Class 10th board exams.

How to check the Bihar Board Matric result?

Students who appeared for the Bihar Board exam have to keep admit card or hall ticket ready to check their results. They can check the result by visiting the BSEB official website. We have mentioned steps for students to check their Bihar Board Matric result in the simplest manner.

Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in

After visiting the home page, they need to click on the results tab

It will take viewers to Class 10th matriculation results

Students need to select their stream and click on the result

It will direct them to a new page where they have to share their credentials and enter the captcha text

Following this, students can check their Bihar Board Class 10th result

How to check the Bihar Board 10th result through SMS?

Students need to keep ready with their admit cards when the Bihar Board Class 10th results are being declared. If the official website crashes, there are other ways for students to check the results. They can opt for SMS by typing BSEB10 <SPACE> ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

Bihar Board Class 10th result insights

According to reports, Bihar Board exams took place between February 17 to February 24, 2020. This year, around 15 lakh students applied for the Class 10th certification exam with Bihar board. The previous year, the Bihar Board exam result was announced on April 6, 2019, and the pass percentage was 80.73.

