Bihar STET: Candidates Say Exam Centres Too Far, Demand Rectification

After Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released admit cards of candidates appearing in re-examination for State Teachers’ Eligibility Test (STET) scheduled from September 9 to 21 across 12 districts in the state, many female candidates took to streets to protest against the allotment of examination centres on September 4. Many students were allotted examination centres 100 km to 300 km away despite having centres closer to their cities, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Protest against Bihar STET examination centres

The students protested outside the Bihar Board office on Friday asking the authorities to rethink their decision and change the centres. While the students were not allowed to meet or speak to anyone, several groups and student bodies have reportedly declared that they will publicly burn admit cards and demonstrate against this move. They expressed their anger against the board for allotting the female candidates examination centres in far off places instead of the ones close and accessible to them.

Read | Bihar STET Admit Card To Be Released On August 25 At 'bsebstet2019.in'

Read | Bihar polls: BJP's RP Singh claims 'We can form govt alone', says seat share talks soon

As per media reports, Laxmi Rani from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad of Bihar called the move inappropriate and said that it is wrong to allot an examination centre so far amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Safety and convenience of the students have not been taken into consideration, she added. According to local media reports, the State Secretary of CPI-ML, Kunal said that the government has put the lives of students in jeopardy. When they were asked to declare the results of the exam, they cancelled the exam itself and now they want to conduct the Bihar STET exam, he added.

Read | Bihar's Revenue Collection Registers Growth In August: Sushil Modi

Bihar STET

The Bihar STET is scheduled to be held from September 9 to 21 across the state. Nearly 2.5 lakh students will be appearing for the online Bihar STET which will be held across 12 districts of the state.

Read | Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar, points at state's high unemployment rate

Read | Bihar polls: BJP names Ravi Shankar Prasad as campaign chief; Fadnavis not mentioned