Bihar STET Admit Card To Be Released On August 25 At 'bsebstet2019.in'

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar STET admit card release date. The Bihar STET admit card will be released on the official website on August 25, 2020. This Bihar STET admit card is for the State Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 (STET exam). According to the official announcement, Bihar STET admit card will be released online on the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at bsebstet2019.in. Once made available, candidates who had registered for the Bihar STET exam can download their Bihar STET admit card from this website. Here is everything you need to know about Bihar STET admit card and STET exam.

Bihar STET admit card

As per the revised schedule, the Bihar STET exam will be conducted between September 9, 2020, to September 21, 2020. The Bihar STET exam had to be postponed twice because of the lockdown and pandemic situation in the state. The examination will be conducted in online mode. In the official announcement, it was mentioned that Bihar STET admit card will be made available to download two weeks prior to the actual Bihar STET exam date, i.e. on August 25, 2020. The Bihar STET admit card will consist of details like candidate’s exam date, time of the exam, subjects of Bihar STET exam and details about the examination centre. The Bihar STET admit card will also have the personal details of the candidate.

Bihar STET news

The Bihar STET exam was earlier conducted on January 28, 2020, in around 300 examination centres all over the state. Around 2,47,241 candidates had appeared in the examination. However, due to the alleged irregularities reported during the Bihar STET exam, it had to be cancelled. A committee was constituted to examine the alleged misconduct that happened during the exam. The committee recommended that the examination should be cancelled. Around 2,47,241 candidates who had registered in the previous examination have been eagerly awaiting the release of Bihar STET admit card release date. The candidates are required to carry their printed Bihar STET admit card while appearing for the examination. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and bsebstet2019.in to know about the Bihar STET admit card and latest Bihar STET news.