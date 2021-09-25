BPSC 67th Notification 2021 Released: Check Eligibility, Age Limit, Pay Scale & More

BPSC 67th notification 2021: The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC, has published the notification for the 67th exam. According to BPSC 67th notification 2021, the registration procedure will commence on September 30 and will conclude on November 5, 2021. Candidates who are interested and find themselves eligible can apply for the BPSC 67th combined competitive exam by visiting the BPSC official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

This year's recruitment drive will fill 555 seats in the organisation. Candidates must know that the last date to make changes in the application form is till November 15, 2021. All the information related to the BPSC 67th combined competitive exam is given below, along with the selection procedure and other important details.

Bihar public service commission: Eligibility Criteria | Age Limit | Official Notice

As per the 67th BPSC CCE notification 2021, candidates who present their candidature must have a graduation degree from a recognised university or institute. The average maximum age limit is 37 years for male candidates and 40 years for females, while it is different for various posts based on the category of the candidates. Also, check the BPSC 67th notification 2021 to know more about the BPSC 67th combined competitive exam.

Bihar public service commission: Selection procedure

Candidates will have to face a prelims exam followed by a mains exam and a personal interview. The examination will be of two hours comprising 150 objective-type questions based on general studies. All those candidates who qualify for the prelims exam will be called for the BPSC 67th mains exams. According to the official notice, the candidates will be required to secure a minimum of 40% marks in the BPSC 67th prelims exam to qualify for the examination.

BPSC 67th notification 2021: Application procedure | Fees | Pay scale

It must be noted that the application form for the BPSC 67th prelims exam 2021 will be accepted on the official website only, by registering on the official portal. Candidates will need a valid email address and mobile number to complete the registration procedure. General category students will have to pay Rs. 600, while SC/ST students will have to pay Rs. 150 as application fees and Rs. 150 for disabled candidates. The application fees should be paid via credit/debit card or net banking. The pay scale will be based on Level - 7 and Level - 9.

Image: PTI