BPSC MDO Recruitment Registration Window Reopens; Check Details

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has reopened the registration window for candidates to apply for the posts of mineral development officer (MDO). Earlier, the registration window for BPSC MDO Recruitment was closed on May 18, 2020. However, it has been reopened on Friday, June 5. Moreover, the last date of registration has been extended till June 11, 2020. We have mentioned details about BPSC vacancy, notification and recruitment updates here.

BPSC MDO recruitment

After completing their registration process, candidates will have to proceed with the application for MDO post before or on June 25, 2020. The last date of submission of application fees is June 18, 2020. Candidates can pay the application fee through different modes of payment including banking, credit card, debit card, net banking mode, or UPI payment.

After submitting the online application form for BPSC MDO, candidates will require to take a print out of the filled form. Further, they will have to send the print out to the BPSC office with other documents. The hard copy of the application form must reach the office before June 30, 2020, at 6 pm.

BPSC vacancy

There are 20 BPSC vacancies for the post of MDO. Candidates who are interesting in applying for the post must have at least 2nd class degree in M.Sc. Geology or Applied Geology or M. Tech in Geology. They can also have a degree in Mining Engineering to qualify applying for the post. Candidates have to clear a written exam before reaching the interview round for the final selection.

BPSC notification

The date for receiving the admit card has not been released yet. Moreover, the Bihar Public Service Commission is yet to announce the date of exam, amid the COVID-19 crisis. Among the 20 vacancies, 8 are reserved for general candidates, 2 for BC, 2 for EWS, 4 for EBC, 3 for ST and 1 for SC. Moreover, the application fees for General, BC and EWS candidates is ₹750. On the other hand, for SC and ST candidates, the fee is ₹200 and the application fees for PH candidates is also ₹200.

Also read: RTMNU Exam Updates, Latest News And Other Details For Students

Also read: Class 10, 12 Students With Special Needs Availing Scribe Facility Can Skip Pending Board Exams: CBSE

Here’s how to apply for BPSC MDO recruitment 2020

All the interested candidates can easily apply online from May 4, 2020, to June 11, 2020.

They need to read the notification for more details about BPSC MDO recruitment.

After this, the applicants have to fill their basic details and upload their passport size photo, signature, ID proof, and other required documents.

They need to check their details before final submission of the BPSC MDO recruitment form

Following this, they have to pay the required application fee to finish the BPSC MDO recruitment form.

After submission, candidates need to take a print out of the form for future reference.

Also read: 5-hr Duration For Online Open Book Exam For Differently Abled Students: DU

Also read: Tamil Nadu SSLC Exam Hall Ticket 2020 Out Now; Check Download Steps