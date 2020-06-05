Tamil Nadu SSLC Exam Hall Ticket 2020 Out Now; Check Download Steps

The Tamil Nadu education department has released the hall tickets for the SSLC board exam, colloquially known as the 10th board exams. The exams were postponed due to the coronavirus crisis in the country. However now the state board has recently announced the examination dates for the TN SSLC exam along with Class XI as well as other school exams. The TN SSLC exam admits card or hall tickets were released post 2 pm yesterday on June 4 and is available for downloading now. Read on to know the step-by-step procedure to download the hall ticket.

10th hall ticket 2020 for Tamil Nadu SSLC exam

Exams for Tamil Nadu Class 10th will be conducted from 15th – 25th June 2020.

The Tamil Nadu school education had ordered its education officers to start with preparation to conduct Class X exams from June 15. The Tamil Nadu school education dept. asked all teachers to return to their district of where they work before June 8.

The Class XI exams are slated to be conducted on June 16 while the exams for the absentees for the Class XII exam will be held on June 18.

All students can download their hall ticket from the official website in the same format.

Here are the official instructions on how to download the admit card in Tamil script as well.

How to Download Hall Ticket 2020 for Tamil Nadu 10th class exams

Visit the official web site of Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu at www.dge.tn.gov.in

On the Home Page click on Hall Ticket Tab.

Select between Regular and Private candidates.

Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth.

Click on the search button and your hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Save it and take a print out.

How to get TN SSLC admit card offline?

Reportedly, more than 9 lakh candidates had registered for the Tamil Nadu SSLC exams this year. The hall ticket is made available through the online as well as offline modes. People who can't access the internet to download their admit cards can simply get their admit cards through offline modes.

The regular students can take their hall tickets directly from their respective schools as well. But before reaching the school, the students are advised to contact the cell numbers provided on the hall tickets.

For students residing in containment zones, the hall ticket would be delivered to them at home.

