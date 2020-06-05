RTMNU Exam Updates, Latest News And Other Details For Students

With Maharashtra state government calling to cancel the final year exams, the RTMNU is yet to announce the final stand on the exams after the state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the varsities to reflect on the students’ marking schemes and assessments. The final decision lies in the hands of the vice-chancellor of RTMNU-Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University or formerly known as Nagpur University.

Nagpur University Pro-vice-chancellor to design efficient exam pattern

RTMNU-Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University which is also known as Nagpur University revealed that there will be a pro-vice-chancellor streamlining the digitisation of exams under RTMNU. The university assessments and results are pending for many.

The new pro-vice-chancellor, Dr Subhash Chaudhari, is reportedly designing new ways to use online measures more effectively. In an interview with a regional publication, Dr Subhash Chaudhari said that the decision of conducting the exams or not will be reviewed in a meeting that will take place soon. The decision will be reviewed along with the examination committee and professors under the university. He also said that several channels must be used to bring all materials of study for easy access to students.

RTMNU almost set with the COVID-19 lab set-up

RTMNU is in the stages of getting a go for an on-campus COVID-19 lab. If the state health ministry gives it a green flag, then It will be the 6th lab in the state for testing of the virus. The testing lab has brought students and professors on-board from three different streams particularly biochemistry, pharmacy and biotechnology.

The proposal has been named as Establishing nCoV-19 Diagnosis Centre. This was sent to the vice-chancellor for his approval. The RTMNU officials involved have started to get hold of official testing instruments and Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction machines, which help test the virus.

Extension of registrations due to COVID-19

RTMNU or Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University has extended the admission dates for several of its courses. Students willing to enroll for the new academic year can log in to the website. MAH B.Ed CET, which is the most sought after course in RTMNU is also extended until further notice.

